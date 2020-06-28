Drew Kellermyer hit a walkoff single to left in the opening game as Defiance swept visiting Bellefontaine in a high school summer baseball doubleheader on Saturday.

Kellermyer laced a single to left field with two outs to end the game.

Kellermyer helped the Bulldogs take the opening game 3-2. Defiance followed with two runs in the second, third and fourth innings of the nightcap to finish the sweep with a 7-4 decision.

Mark Butler went the distance on the mound and held Bellefontaine to two runs on five hits in the opener. 

David Jimenez drove in three runs in the nightcap.

Game 1

Bellefontaine 002 000 0 - 2 5 3

Defiance 010 100 1 - 3 5 0

Winning pitcher: Mark Butler (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). 

Losing pitcher: Pulfer (0.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Belser.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Camden Roth double; Jayden Jerger RBI; Bailey DeTray RBI; Drew Kellermyer single, RBI. (Bellefontaine) - Moore double, RBI; Herns double, RBI.

Game 2

Bellefontaine 000 130 0 - 4 3 2

Defiance 022 201 x - 7 7 0

Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Bradyn Shaw.

Losing pitcher: Baughman (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Pulfer.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, triple, 3 RBI; Wade Liffick triple, RBI; Jayden Jerger RBI. (Bellefontaine) - Moore triple, 2 RBI; Pulfer double, RBI.

