Ayersville Pilot Invitational
AYERSVILLE — Powered by a pair of solid pitching performances, host Ayersville won a pair of games Saturday morning to win the Pilot Invitational title in area baseball action.
The Pilots defeated Edon 3-1 in the championship game thanks to a complete-game win by Ben Amoroso on the bump, allowing one run on six hits, and a pair of doubles by leadoff hitter Abe DeLano.
DeLano had two hits and scored twice in Ayersville’s 10-0 win over Continental in the semifinals, backing up a five-inning one-hitter from Weston McGuire.
Finals
Edon 000 100 0 - 1 6 1
Ayersville 100 011 x - 3 8 0
Records: Ayersville 5-3-1, Edon 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (7 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp 2 singles. (Ayersville) - Abe DeLano single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Lucas Fishpaw single, double.
Semifinals
Continental 000 00 - 0 1 3
Ayersville 035 02 - 10 6 0
Winning pitcher: Weston McGuire (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jayden Pitney (4.2 innings, 10 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Sam Newsome single. (Ayersville) - Abe DeLano 2 singles, 2 runs; Weston McGuire double, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Ben Amoroso 2 RBIs; Carter Michel 2 runs; Ryne Maag 2 runs.
Consolation
Continental 000 001 3 - 4 4 5
N. Baltimore 000 001 2 - 3 2 4
Winning pitcher: Sam Newsome (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 16 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Soltts (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Dwayne Neinberg 2 singles; Bain Stegbauer 2 steals; Sam Newsome 2 RBIs. (North Baltimore) - Tackett 2 steals.
Miller City 5, Antwerp 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Brayden Niese held Antwerp to two singles in a 5-0 Wildcat win.
Niese struck out five and allowed four total baserunners in the win for MC while Ethan Barlage clubbed a triple.
Antwerp 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Miller City 200 111 x - 5 6 1
Records: Miller City 7-6, Antwerp 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Brayden Niese (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kane Hines (4 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other:
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 2 singles. (Miller City) - Caleb Niese single, double, 2 RBIs; Ethan Barlage triple.
Paulding 10, Hilltop 6
WEST UNITY — Paulding scored nine of its 10 runs in the final four innings of a 10-6 eight-inning win at Hilltop.
Nick Manz had a triple and home run for the Panthers while Ethan Foltz drove in three runs with a double and triple.
Raace Haynes’ single and double led the Cadets at the plate.
Paulding 100 022 14 - 10 11 2
Hilltop 202 200 00 - 6 7 2
Records: Paulding 6-7, Hilltop 4-5.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Harder (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jacob Martinez, Kobe Foor.
Losing pitcher: Wade Wagner (2 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Devin Dempsey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Nick Manz triple, home run 2 runs; Ethan Foltz double, triple, 3 RBIs; Casey Agler 2 singles, 2 runs; Kobe Foor 2 RBIs; Isaac Reeb 2 runs. (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes single, double, 2 runs; Zander Runkel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Devin Dempsey 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Wade Wagner 2 runs, 2 steals.
Archbold 7, Perrysburg 3
ARCHBOLD — A four-run third inning made the difference for host Archbold in a 7-3 win over Perrysburg.
Carson Dominique hit a single and double to lead the Bluestreaks at the dish while Masen Towns fanned five in five innings to earn the win on the mound.
Perrysburg 010 011 0 - 3 7 0
Archbold 014 011 x - 7 12 0
Records: Archbold 6-4, Perrysburg 6-5.
Winning pitcher: Masen Towns (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Brian Burrowes, Mason Siegel.
Losing pitcher: Brady Zilles (3 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Nick Hartzell, Brayden Heitmeyer.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) - Quinn Weber single, double; Matt Hubbard double; Brady Zilles double; Braxton Mefferd 2 runs, 2 steals. (Archbold) - Carson Dominique single, double, 2 RBIs; Stephen Diller 2 singles; Cade Miller 2 singles; Mason Siegel 2 runs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.