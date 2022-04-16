Fairview 6-7, Toledo Christian 4-5
TOLEDO — Fairview pitchers combined for 21 strikeouts on the bump in a doubleheader sweep of host Toledo Christian.
In the opener, Jude Shininger and Brady Karzynow combined to strike out 10 batters in a 6-4 triumph while Karzynow and Nathaniel Adkins had two hits each.
In game two, Adkins fanned eight over four frames in a 7-5 victory, adding a triple to the cause.
Fairview 101 202 0 - 6 7 0
Tol. Christian 000 400 0 - 4 4 2
Winning pitcher: Brady Karzynow (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jude Shininger.
Losing pitcher: T Grace (5 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Charlie Duck.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Brady Karzynow single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Adam Lashaway single, double, 2 runs; Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles, 3 steals; Keaton Singer 2 runs. (Toledo Christian) - Joe O’Neil 2 singles; Charlie Duck double.
Fairview 041 002 0 - 7 7 3
Tol. Christian 000 203 0 - 5 4 0
Records: Fairview 4-5, Toledo Christian 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Samuel Clemens, Adam Lashaway.
Losing pitcher: Zach LaPlante (5 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Malachi Beyer.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins single, triple; Eli Shininger single, double, 2 RBIs; Kasen Schooley 2 singles; Adam Lashaway double, 3 RBIs; Keaton Singer 2 runs.
Tinora 4, Napoleon 2
NAPOLEON — Tinora senior Nolan Schafer closed out a threat from host Napoleon, stranding the bases loaded to end the game and seal a 4-2 win for the unbeaten Rams.
Schafer went the distance on the bump to earn the win for 6-0 Tinora while Cole Commisso got the Rams off on a good foot with a two-run first-inning home run. Commisso finished a triple short of the cycle.
Tanner Rubinstein clubbed a double and triple in the loss for the Wildcats.
Tinora 200 020 0 - 4 6 0
Napoleon 000 101 0 - 2 7 1
Records: Tinora 6-0, Napoleon 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Nolan Schafer (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lucas Gerken (5 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Bostelman.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso single, double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kadyn Radzik 2 runs; Tristan Birks 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein double, triple; Angelo Gonzalez 2 RBIs.
Ayersville 5, North Baltimore 1
Ayersville 8, Leipsic 5
AYERSVILLE — Ayersivlle bounced back from back-to-back conference losses with a pair of wins in the Pilot Invitational against North Baltimore and Leipsic.
Luke DeLano earned the win in the opener, allowing just one unearned run with six strikeouts while Weston McGuire doubled.
In the late contest, Zac Moss connected for three base hits in a wild 8-5 win over Leipsic that saw both teams commit six errors each.
N. Baltimore 000 100 0 - 1 7 1
Ayersville 001 301 x - 5 5 4
Winning pitcher: Luke DeLano (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mitch Clark (6 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) - Owen Clark 2 singles; Braiden Solly 2 singles. (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire double; Carter Michel 2 runs; Ben Amoroso 2 RBIs.
Leipsic 202 100 0 - 5 7 6
Ayersville 111 104 x - 8 11 6
Records: Ayersville 4-5.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (6 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Abe DeLano.
Losing pitcher: Mason Brandt (4 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Quin Schroeder.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Jeremy Tavarez single, double; Adrian Carillo double, 2 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Zac Moss 3 singles; Luke DeLano 2 singles; Tyler Winzeler 2 singles; Ben Amoroso 2 runs.
Antwerp 16, Edon 10
EDON — Antwerp scored in all but one one inning to outslug Edon 16-10.
Hunter Sproles and Carson Altimus had three base hits each while Reid Lichty and Chase Clark each drilled doubles for Division IV No. 11 Antwerp.
Gannon Ripke went yard, driving in six runs on the day for the Bombers.
Antwerp 016 143 1 - 16 12 2
Edon 003 025 0 - 10 6 5
Records: Antwerp 5-0, Edon 3-4.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Parker Moore, Reid Lichty, Chase Clark.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (5 innings, 12 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 10 walks). Other: Ethan Steinke.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Hunter Sproles 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Carson Altimus 3 singles, 2 runs; Reid Lichty single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chase Clark double, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 runs; Luke Krouse 2 runs. (Edon) - Gannon Ripke single, home run, 6 RBIs; Caden Nester 2 runs; Max Radabaugh 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyler Sapp 2 runs.
Paulding 7, Hilltop 0
PAULDING — Paulding freshman lefthander Kane Jones earned his first varsity win in dominant fashion, striking out 11 in a 7-0 shutout of Hilltop.
The Panther southpaw issued four walks and three singles in the complete-game win for Paulding. Jacob Martinez doubled as the hosts took advantage of eight Cadet errors.
Hilltop 000 000 0 - 0 3 8
Paulding 020 221 x - 7 6 1
Records: Paulding 5-3, Hilltop 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Kane Jones (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (4 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - 3 singles. (Paulding) - Jacob Martinez double.
Bryan 12, Northview 2
SYLVANIA — Bryan boosted its record to 6-3 on the year with a 12-2 skewering of Sylvania Northview.
Taysen Deckrosh had three hits for the Golden Bears, including a grand slam, to lift the Bears to 10 runs over the final two innings of the five-frame win. Ethan Psurny added two singles and a double.
Bryan 110 55 - 12 10 0
Northview 002 00 - 2 4 3
Records: Bryan 6-3, Northview 7-5.
Winning pitcher: Mikey Wolff (3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Noah Huard.
Losing pitcher: Kaden Decker (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Josh Sprenger, Riley Ames, Gino Carlo.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Taysen Deckrosh 2 singles, home run, 5 RBIs; Ethan Psurny 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lazarus Lane double, 2 runs; Jase Kepler 2 runs; Noah Huard 2 runs. (Northview) - Riley Ames double; Brodey Acres double.
Patrick Henry 17, Liberty Center 4
Patrick Henry 10, Holgate 0
HAMLER — Patrick Henry boosted its season record to 5-2 with a pair of lopsided wins, downing NWOAL rival Liberty Center 17-4 before blanking Holgate 10-0.
Drew Rosengarten ripped two singles and a double, driving in five runs in the opener for PH, which out-hit LC 14-4 in the victory. Zac Weaver and TeJay Moore each doubled in the league loss for the Tigers.
In the late contest, Daniel Schmeltz struck out a half-dozen over five frames to power the Patriots while driving in four runs and tallying two hits in the victory.
L. Center 000 13 - 4 4 2
P. Henry 418 4x - 17 14 2
Records: Patrick Henry 4-2 (2-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 3-4 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (5 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (2.1 innings, 11 runs, 9 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Evan Conrad.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Zac Weaver double, 2 RBIs; TeJay Moore double. (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Drew Rosengarten 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs; Nash Meyer 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Aiden Behrman 2 singles, 4 runs; Logan Hudson 3 runs.
Holgate 000 00 - 0 3 3
P. Henry 204 4x - 10 9 1
Records: Patrick Henry 5-2, Holgate 5-3.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Robbie Thacker (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Hunter Gerschutz.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - 3 singles. (Patrick Henry) - Daniel Schmeltz single, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Houston Miranda 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Colton Stewart 2 RBIs; Nash Meyer 2 runs; Logan Hudson 2 runs; Landon Johnson 2 runs.
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Wauseon 4
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Brad Maag came up with the go-ahead hit in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Titans to a 5-4 win over visiting Wauseon.
Landen Jordan came on to relieve Colin White in the fifth inning and pitched three scoreless frames to earn the win for O-G.
Will Sherman laced a pair of singles in the loss for the Indians.
Wauseon 210 100 0 - 4 6 3
O-G 210 001 x - 5 4 2
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 3-3, Wauseon 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Landen Jordan.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Marks.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Will Sherman 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Alex Macke single, double.
Perrysburg 10, Archbold 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg hurler Matt Hubbard held Archbold to just two base hits as the No. 6 Yellowjackets downed the Streaks 10-0 in five frames.
Krayton Kern pitched four frames and suffered the loss for the Streaks (No. 13 D-III) while tallying one of the two base hits.
Archbold 000 00 - 0 2 3
Perrysburg 120 25 - 10 12 0
Records: Perrysburg 7-0, Archbold 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Matt Hubbard (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Krayton Kern (4 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brian Burrowes.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - 2 singles. (Perrysburg) - Kanyon Gagich 2 doubles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Max Heltzel single, triple; Connor Walendzak 2 singles, 2 RBIs; M Hubbard triple; Andrew Hunt double; TJ Takats 2 RBIs; Jack Losee 2 runs.
Hudson (Mich.) 9-7, North Central 1-2
PIONEER — North Central took its lumps in a doubleheader defeat to Hudson (Mich.), falling 9-1 in the opener before dropping a 7-2 result in game two.
Colton Hicks and Zach Hayes each doubled in the late contest, which saw the visiting Tigers take a 5-0 lead through three frames. North Central was held to four singles in the opener and was out-hit 20-8 on the day.
Hudson 200 130 3 - 9 9 0
N. Central 001 000 0 - 1 4 4
Winning pitcher: Ambrose Horwath (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sam Moore (7 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hudson) - Blake Tremaine single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Ethan Harris 2 singles; Anthony Arredondo 2 singles; Payton Rogers 2 singles; Jackson Miller 2 RBIs. (North Central) - 4 singles.
Hudson 113 000 2 - 7 11 1
N. Central 000 002 0 - 2 4 1
Records: Hudson 4-0, North Central 6-3.
Winning pitcher: Anthony Arredondo (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Harris.
Losing pitcher: Colton Hicks (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ben Pettit.
Leading hitters: (Hudson) - Ethan Harris 3 singles; Ambrose Horwath 2 singles; Nick Kopin 2 RBIs; Jackson Miller 2 RBIs. (North Central) - Colton Hicks single, double; Zach Hayes double.
Kalida 5, Van Wert 2
KALIDA — Colin Hoffman struck out six over five innings of work for Kalida as the Wildcats downed visiting Van Wert, 5-2.
Hoffman added a pair of base knocks while Jaden Smith and Grant Vorst each rapped doubles.
Van Wert 000 110 0 - 2 6 0
Kalida 002 120 x - 5 9 2
Records: Kalida 6-4, Van Wert 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Save: Drew Buss.
Losing pitcher: Josh Reichert (3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - Kaden Shaffer 2 singles; Turner Witten double. (Kalida) - Jaden Smith single, double; Colin Hoffman 2 singles; Grant Vorst double; EJ MIller 3 RBIs.
Rossford 2, Swanton 1
ROSSFORD — Rossford outdueled Swanton 2-1 on Saturday in a non-league contest.
Both Adam Lemon and Caleb Ostrander were good on the mound for Swanton despite the loss. The two combined for six innings of four-hit ball while only giving up one run a piece.
Garrett Swank notched a double in the contest for Swanton with Trent Eitnear getting the team’s lone RBI.
Kaidyn Herrick went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and also got the win on the mound for Rossford.
Swanton 010 000 0 - 1 3 1
Rossford 001 010 X - 2 4 0
Records: Rossford 4-5, Swanton 4-3.
Winning Pitcher: Kaidyn Herrick (3.1 IP, 1 hit, 3 Ks). Others: Brandon Swope, Landen Reiter.
Losing Pitcher: Caleb Ostrander (4 IP, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 K, 3 walks). Others: Adam Lemon
Leading Hitters: (Swanton) - Garrett Swank double; Trent Eitnear RBI. (Rossford) - Kaidyn Herrick 2 doubles, 2 RBIs.
