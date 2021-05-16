SHERWOOD — Fairview continued a torrid late-season run, winning its fifth straight Green Meadows Conference game, fifth overall and seventh of their last eight with a 9-6 league win over Ayersville on Saturday.
Caleb Frank struck out eight in a complete-game win for the Apaches while Ronnie Adkins laced three singles at the dish to lead the Fairview bats. Jackson Grine and Nathaniel Adkins each added a single and double.
Zach Moss and Luke Delano each had a pair of base knocks for Ayersville.
Ayersville 002 010 3 - 6 8 3
Fairview 022 014 x - 9 11 2
Records: Fairview 12-10 (5-2 GMC), Ayersville 14-9 (4-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (7 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Eiden (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cameron Cook.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Zach Moss 2 singles; Luke Delano 2 singles; Blake Eiden double. (Fairview) - Ronnie Adkins 3 singles; Jackson Grine single, double; Nathaniel Adkins single, double; Cade Ripke double.
Patrick Henry 2, Napoleon 1
HAMLER — Patrick Henry plated a pair of first-inning runs and pitchers Layke Crossland and Braden Hall made it stand up as the Patriots nipped Napoleon 2-1.
Crossland held the Wildcats to one run over 5.1 innings before Hall came on to fan three in 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief.
Carter Burken and Tanner Rubinstein each doubled for Napoleon.
Napoleon 000 100 0 - 1 4 1
Patrick Henry 200 000 x - 2 5 0
Records: Patrick Henry 8-14, Napoleon 8-15.
Winning pitcher: Layke Crossland (5.1 innints, 1 run, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Braden Hall.
Losing pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Carter Burken double; Tanner Rubinstein double. (Patrick Henry) - 4 singles.
