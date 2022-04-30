Baseball-carousel.jpg

Edon 10, Ayersville 3

EDON — Edon pitcher Cole Vasquez struck out eight and allowed just one earned run in the Bombers’ 10-3 win over Ayersville.

Wade Parrish rapped a single and double in the win for the Bombers while Caden Nester added two singles and two steals.

Weston McGuire had a pair of base knocks in the setback for the Pilots.

Ayersville 000 120 0 - 3 6 4

Edon 410 410 x - 10 11 2

Records: Edon 6-9, Ayersville 8-10.

Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Luke DeLano (4 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Jeremiah Joseph.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles; Blake Hauenstein double. (Edon) - Wade Parrish single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caden Nester 2 singles, 3 runs; I Hickman 2 RBIs; Kyler Sapp 2 runs.

Antwerp 7, Kalida 1

ANTWERP — In a game halted after five innings by weather, Antwerp picked up a 7-1 win at home against Kalida.

Chase Clark tallied three base hits in the win for the Archers while Luke Krouse added a single and double.

Gabe Roof tallied a pair of base hits, including a double, for Kalida.

Kalida 001 00 - 1 3 3

Antwerp 310 30 - 7 8 1

Records: Antwerp 10-2, Kalida 10-8.

Winning pitcher: Parker Moore (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Ryan Klausing (3 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Gabe Roof single, double. (Antwerp) - Chase Clark 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Luke Krouse single, double, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 singles.

Southview 9, Bryan 2

BRYAN — Sylvania Southview scored at least one run in the first six innings as the Cougars downed host Bryan, 9-2.

Quinn Brown’s double was one of the two base hits on the day for the Golden Bears as four different pitchers saw time on the mound.

Southview 311 121 0 - 9 10 0

Bryan 000 001 1 - 2 2 3

Records: Southview 6-10, Bryan 10-5.

Winning pitcher: Avery Offenburg (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Thompson.

Losing pitcher: Noah Huard (3 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Quinn Brown, Ethan Psurny, Landon Shilling.

Leading hitters: (Southview) - Sammy Rogenski 2 singles, 2 runs; Paul McGowan 2 singles; Gavin Johns triple, 2 RBIs; Avery Offenburg double; Cam Moran double, 2 RBIs; Colin Patterson 2 runs. (Bryan) - Quinn Brown double.

Fayette 13, Pettisville 3

FAYETTE — Fayette scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 13-3 lead and defeat Pettisville in five innings.

Shane Maginn earned the win for the Eagles going three innings and only surrendering three runs on two hits.

Skylar Lester went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Fayette. Maginn was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gideon Myers went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Blackbirds.

Pettisville 201 00 - 3 2 8

Fayette 023 8x - 13 8 1

Record: Fayette 3-8, Pettisville 3-9

Winning Pitcher: Shane Maginn (3 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Caden Leininger.

Losing Pitcher: Josh Norr (3 innings, 6 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Gideon Myers.

Leading Hitters: (Pettisville) - Gideon Myers 2 RBIs. (Fayette) - Skylar Lester 2 hits; Shane Maginn 2 hits, 2 RBIs.

