Edon 10, Ayersville 3
EDON — Edon pitcher Cole Vasquez struck out eight and allowed just one earned run in the Bombers’ 10-3 win over Ayersville.
Wade Parrish rapped a single and double in the win for the Bombers while Caden Nester added two singles and two steals.
Weston McGuire had a pair of base knocks in the setback for the Pilots.
Ayersville 000 120 0 - 3 6 4
Edon 410 410 x - 10 11 2
Records: Edon 6-9, Ayersville 8-10.
Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Luke DeLano (4 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Jeremiah Joseph.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles; Blake Hauenstein double. (Edon) - Wade Parrish single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caden Nester 2 singles, 3 runs; I Hickman 2 RBIs; Kyler Sapp 2 runs.
Antwerp 7, Kalida 1
ANTWERP — In a game halted after five innings by weather, Antwerp picked up a 7-1 win at home against Kalida.
Chase Clark tallied three base hits in the win for the Archers while Luke Krouse added a single and double.
Gabe Roof tallied a pair of base hits, including a double, for Kalida.
Kalida 001 00 - 1 3 3
Antwerp 310 30 - 7 8 1
Records: Antwerp 10-2, Kalida 10-8.
Winning pitcher: Parker Moore (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ryan Klausing (3 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Gabe Roof single, double. (Antwerp) - Chase Clark 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Luke Krouse single, double, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 singles.
Southview 9, Bryan 2
BRYAN — Sylvania Southview scored at least one run in the first six innings as the Cougars downed host Bryan, 9-2.
Quinn Brown’s double was one of the two base hits on the day for the Golden Bears as four different pitchers saw time on the mound.
Southview 311 121 0 - 9 10 0
Bryan 000 001 1 - 2 2 3
Records: Southview 6-10, Bryan 10-5.
Winning pitcher: Avery Offenburg (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Thompson.
Losing pitcher: Noah Huard (3 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Quinn Brown, Ethan Psurny, Landon Shilling.
Leading hitters: (Southview) - Sammy Rogenski 2 singles, 2 runs; Paul McGowan 2 singles; Gavin Johns triple, 2 RBIs; Avery Offenburg double; Cam Moran double, 2 RBIs; Colin Patterson 2 runs. (Bryan) - Quinn Brown double.
Fayette 13, Pettisville 3
FAYETTE — Fayette scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 13-3 lead and defeat Pettisville in five innings.
Shane Maginn earned the win for the Eagles going three innings and only surrendering three runs on two hits.
Skylar Lester went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Fayette. Maginn was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gideon Myers went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 201 00 - 3 2 8
Fayette 023 8x - 13 8 1
Record: Fayette 3-8, Pettisville 3-9
Winning Pitcher: Shane Maginn (3 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Caden Leininger.
Losing Pitcher: Josh Norr (3 innings, 6 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Gideon Myers.
Leading Hitters: (Pettisville) - Gideon Myers 2 RBIs. (Fayette) - Skylar Lester 2 hits; Shane Maginn 2 hits, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.