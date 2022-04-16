Defiance stretched its win streak to nine games to start the season, stifling visiting Olentangy Berlin in a 5-2 home victory on Saturday afternoon.
Senior pitchers; Jayden Jerger and Jacob Howard combined to allow seven hits but just two runs in the win for the Bulldogs (9-0, No. 2 Division II OHSBCA) against their Columbus-area foes coached by Mike Weaver, brother of DHS assistant coach Rick Weaver.
For the second straight day, the Bulldogs got off to a good start at the plate. Following a four-run first frame in Friday’s win over Van Wert, Defiance plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday. Howard laced a one-out single to center and was scored from second on an RBI base knock from Jerger. Bradyn Shaw scored the second run on a wild pitch before Jerger came around to score on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.
After Berlin’s Daniel Gladden got the Bears to within 3-2 on an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth, the Bulldogs picked up insurance runs in the fifth on a Jerger single and the sixth on an RBI double from David Jimenez.
With Berlin’s leadoff hitter in the seventh reaching via single, Howard buckled down and induced a ground out, a fly out and a strikeout to seal the win.
Howard recorded three hits on the day, finishing a home run short of the cycle and scoring a pair of runs. Jerger added two knocks and a pair of RBIs.
Defiance will return to action at home on Tuesday in WBL action against Lima Shawnee before hosting Maumee Thursday, visiting Kenton Friday and playing Saturday at Carter Park in Bowling Green against Norwalk.
Olen. Berlin 001 010 0 - 2 7 4
Defiance 300 011 x - 5 7 0
Records: Defiance 9-0, Olentangy Berlin 0-8.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (4 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jacob Howard.
Losing pitcher: Griffin White (5.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Berlin) - Daniel Gladden 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs. (Defiance) - Jacob Howard single, double, triple, 2 runs; Jayden Jerger 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.