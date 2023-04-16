Defiance staked out a commanding lead early on as the No. 3 Bulldogs defeated visiting Eaton 12-0 in a Prep Baseball Report Classic game on the turf at DHS on Saturday afternoon.
Defiance staked out a commanding lead early on as the No. 3 Bulldogs defeated visiting Eaton 12-0 in a Prep Baseball Report Classic game on the turf at DHS on Saturday afternoon.
The dozen runs scored marked the third straight game that the Bulldogs (9-1) have hit double digits on the scoreboard, the first time that feat has been accomplished since a run of wins against Napoleon, Paulding and Wauseon early in the 2017 season.
The fast start for Defiance came off the first at-bat as the first six Bulldogs to bat all reached, including RBI doubles by Aidan Kiessling and Gavino Gomez, a steal of home by Jackson Walter, an RBI triple by Tyler Frederick and a sacrifice bunt from Christian Commisso.
Gomez added an RBI single in the second inning while Commisso did likewise in the third frame to continue to build the lead as 10 Bulldog batters combined for the team’s 13 total hits. Walter, Gomez, Commisso and Bradyn Shaw all finished with two RBIs.
On the mound, starter David Jimenez overcame two baserunners in the first inning to hold the Eagles scoreless in four innings, scattering three hits. Fernando Torres retired the side with a walk and three strikeouts in the fifth inning in relief.
The Bulldogs will return to the diamond with a Western Buckeye League tilt at Shawnee on Tuesday to start the week before hosting Maumee and Kenton on Thursday and Friday and playing a make-up game at Wauseon Saturday that was originally scheduled as the team’s home opener.
Eaton 000 00 - 0 3 3
Defiance 624 0x - 12 13 1
Records: Defiance 9-1, Eaton 6-5.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Fernando Torres.
Losing pitcher: Gavin Winings (2 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: JT Gels, Xavier Mathews.
Leading hitters: (Eaton) - 3 singles. (Defiance) - Tyler Frederick single, triple; Gavino Gomez single, double, 2 RBIs; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Aidan Kiessling double; Christian Commisso 2 RBIs; Jackson Walter 2 RBIs, 2 steals; David Jimenez 2 steals.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.