With a pair of losses to rival Napoleon in spring 2019, including a sectional defeat on home turf, and no 2020 spring season to get some revenge, Defiance was plenty hungry for a win in the two rivals' meeting Saturday at DHS.
Thanks to some late heroics, that hunger was sated as Defiance moved to 3-0 on the young season with a 5-4 home victory in the game's last at-bat.
"You've got to get breaks," said Defiance coach Tom Held, whose Bulldogs rallied drom deficits in three difrerent innings. "We gave them a few, they gave us a few. That's high school baseball. Whoever gives away the least amount usually wins. Most of the time in high school baseball it's that one team lost the game more than the other won."
The bottom of the fifth inning appeared to be the momentum Defiance needed to take control as a two-out fly ball off the bat of Camden Roth that would have ended the inning with the Bulldogs down 3-2 instead popped out of outfielder Gavin Brubaker's glove and allowed Bradyn Shaw to race home for the game-tying run. Dade Robinson then put the Bulldogs on top with a hard-hit single to centerfield, scoring Roth to put Defiance ahead 4-3.
Following a scoreless sixth with junior Jacob Howard on in relief, the DHS southpaw had the Wildcats (2-2) backed against a wall despite a leadoff walk. A well-executed sacrifice bunt by Carter Burken moved Tanner Rubinstein to third base but a failed squeeze play to score Rubinstein tallied a second out. With two strikes against Caden Miller, a wild pitch allowed Rubinstein to race home and tie the ballgame.
The top of the order awaited Napoleon reliever Angelo Gonzalez in the bottom of the seventh and that lineup paid off. A speedy Drew Kellermyer beat out an off-line throw to first base and raced to second to put a runner in scoring position. Howard was intentionally walked before a wild play nearly sent the game to extras. Shaw grounded to third baseman Blake Wolf, who forced out Kellermyer and threw to first to try and beat out Shaw but a mis-play at first allowed Howard to score from second and tie the game, setting the stage for the senior Roth to lace a ground ball to left field, score Shaw and win the game for the Bulldogs.
"It hurts but obviously it's early in the year and it's something we're going to learn from and get better from," said Napoleon coach Jason Holubik. "I'm really proud of our guys. They battled back. Past Napoleon teams, once Defiance made a little bit of a run there, might have just quit but I thought we did a great job making adjustments at the plate. That dropped fly ball was a killer but we battled right back in the seventh."
Napoleon made Defiance pay for a leadoff walk to start the game as Zack Rosebrook came around to score on a sacrifivce fly from Wolf to get the scoring started. Defiance answered in the second, again fueled by a leadoff walk to Camden Roth that saw junior Jayden Jerger rip a well-hit RBI double to left field. The Wildcats countered with a pair of runs in the fourth thanks to a pair of DHS infield errors with two outs that set the table for a two-run knock from Rosebrook.
The Bulldogs got one run back in the bottom of the fourth. A one-out walk to Robinson put pinch-runner Simeon Sweeney on the basepaths and the senior came up with a steal of second before advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly from junior Wade Liffick.
Howard earned the win in relief behind five innings from the starter Shaw, who struck out 10 over five frames.
"Bradyn had a really good curveball today, his velocity was down but his breaking ball was really good," said Held. "He got two pitches across after the first inning where he struggled with the fastball a little. You get three pitches across in high school, you're lights out. You get two, you're going to win some games so he was pretty good."
Defiance will return to action Monday against Paulding before a road league game at Wapakoneta on Tuesday and a home game with St. Marys Friday. The Bulldogs will welcome Olentangy Berlin Saturday afternoon. Napoleon will travel to Archbold Thursday before rounding out the week with a home game Thursday against Wauseon and a trip to Van Wert Saturday.
Napoleon 100 200 1 - 4 5 2
Defiance 010 120 1 - 5 6 2
Records: Defiance 3-0, Napoleon 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (2 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Bradyn Shaw (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Angelo Gonzalez (2.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Seth Muncy.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Carter Burken 2 singles; Zack Rosebrook 2 RBIs. (Defiance) - Camden Roth 2 singles, 2 runs; Jayden Jerger double.
