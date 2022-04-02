NAPOLEON — Defiance scored two runs in the top of the first inning on Saturday and that proved to be enough as they were able to overcome rival Napoleon 3-1 with a solid three-headed pitching performance.
The game opened with Lucas Gerken getting the top two players in the Defiance order to pop-out but a two-out walk from three-hole hitter Bradyn Shaw and two ensuing two-out RBI doubles from Marcus Butler and Christian Commisso put the Bulldogs up two in the first.
Commisso, a transfer prior to the season from Tinora, ended up with a 2-for-3 three day with a double and an RBI to give him three hits in two games to start the season.
"The biggest thing I have noticed is he he isn't afraid to fail. He plays loose and he brings energy," Defiance head coach Tom Held said of the junior transfer. "He's a good fit. The guys accepted him and he's earned what he is doing right now."
Shaw took the mound for the first time in this season and immediately found himself in trouble of his own in the first inning as Blake Wolf and Tanner Rubenstein notched back-to-back singles, but a strikeout and groundout stranded both runners.
It was a pitchers duel the next two innings as neither team did any damage again until the fourth inning. Defiance went down 1-2-3 in both the second and third while Napoleon put some players on base with leadoff singles in both innings, but failed to get them around.
In the fourth Aiden Kiessling and Jayden Jerger earned back-to-back two-out walks but Gerken was able to put down the rally. In bottom Bryce Martinez reached first on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball and then to third on a wild pitch. Rubenstein brought him in with a shallow sacrifice fly to right field and the score was 2-1 after four.
Defiance got the run right back in the next half inning as Drew Kellermyer walked to begin the fifth and then stole second. Jacob Howard was then able to sneak one down the first base line for a double that brought in the run to push it to 3-1. In that same inning Howard was thrown out at home after an errant pickoff attempt dribbled into centerfield.
Shaw was back out for the fifth inning where his arm looked as lively as ever, getting the first to outs via a strikeout and a ground out. But the following two hitters jumped on him early with Rubenstein and Angelo Gonzalez getting two-out singles and Bryce Bostelman earning a hit-by-pitch to load the bases.
Held took a trip to the mound with the go-ahead run now standing on first. Shaw stayed in the game and knowing this was his last inning, he had just one thing on his mind.
"I told myself I had to get one out, have thick-skin and just get an out. No matter how it was, just had to get a out," the junior right-hander said."
After throwing two balls to start the at-bat, the next three were all strikes and the last one a swing and miss by Luke Hardy to end the inning and keep the close 3-1 lead after five.
Shaw eventually earned the win going five innings and giving up a run (not earned) on seven hits, five strikeouts and a walk.
"It was a great day, the defense helped me out a ton, made some great plays," Shaw said. "We got some outs when we needed to and got the job done today so that's all that matters."
Both teams threatened in both the sixth and seventh innings but nothing was to be for either team.
Jerger, who was the ace for the Bulldogs last season, saw his first action against a live hitter in the seventh to close it out. He walked the first batter Rubenstein and then saw Gonzalez reach on an errant throw to first.
With two on and two out Kiessling made a nice play as Bostelman roped one to third and the junior stepped on third and fired across the diamond to get the rare 5-3 double play. The final out was made via a slow groundout that Jerger took to first himself and that was the game.
Held knew that this first outing for Jerger and the rest of his pitchers could be rough starting, but he was happy with how everyone was able to pitch, especially under pressure.
"It's hard early in the year, nobodies stuff is very good, velocities are down, breaking stuff is hard to throw in cold weather. But what I really liked was that all three pitchers were one pitch away from a tie ballgame," Held said. "They were all able to get big outs and that's a sign of maturity."
As for Napoleon, head coach Jason Holubik felt that his pitchers, especially Gerken, a sophomore that hasn't seen a ton of varsity action, did a nice job against a Defiance team ranked No. 4 in Division II in the preseason poll.
"Lucas hass a very bright future for us. He understands how to pitch and today I thought he was able to throw his breaking ball and slider in about any count today. You can't be fastball heavy against them because they'll kill you so for his first big game he did a tremendous job with that," Holubik said.
Gerken was tagged with the loss going 4.1 innings and giving up three earned on three hits, five walks and a strikeout. Wolf on the other hand was much more efficient at getting swings and misses going 2.2 innings in reliefs and allowing no runs on just two hits and six strikeouts.
At the plate it was Commisso and Howard each leading the way with a double, single and an RBI.
The Wildcats were led at the plate by Rubenstein and Wolf who each had two-hit games with Rubenstein getting the lone RBI on the day.
Defiance is back in action on Monday at Paulding to take on the Panthers while Napoleon will play on Tuesday at home against Archbold.
Defiance 200 010 0 - 3 5 2
Napoleon 000 100 0 - 1 9 3
Records: Defiance 2-0, Napoleon 1-3
Winning Pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5 IP, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 hits, 5 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Lucas Gerken (4.1 IP, 3 earned, 3 hits, 1 K, 5 walks).
Top Hitters: Defiance - Christian Commisso double, single, RBI; Jacob Howard double, single, RBI; Mark Butler double, RBI, run. Napoleon - Tanner Rubenstein 2 singles, RBI; Blake Wolf 2 singles, walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.