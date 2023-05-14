FINDLAY — Despite battling through six innings of scoreless ball, Defiance’s offensive woes hit a new benchmark as the Division II No. 3 Bulldogs were shut out for the first time this season in a 1-0 walk-off loss to Division III No. 7 Liberty-Benton on Saturday afternoon.
Defiance pitcher David Jimenez was dealt his first loss of the season despite allowing just three hits in 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. The senior hurler threw 3.1 innings of no-hit ball for the Bulldogs (19-4) before a one-out single by Jake Elchert in the fourth inning. Elchert and Trevin Lieb were threats to score at second and third in the frame but a groundout ended the threat and kept L-B (19-5) off the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, L-B pitcher Jarrett Haan did his best keeping Defiance at bay. A leadoff walk to Tyler Frederick in the second inning resulted in two stolen bases but a bunt attempt to score him failed and only a one-out Aidan Kiessling double in the fourth inning marked any threat to score after that.
“You have to give credit to L-B and Haan on the hill. He was able to throw strikes and not give us anything,” explained DHS coach Tom Held. “When we did get a baserunner, their catcher was able to slow us down.
A groundout and line-out in the fourth followed up Kiessling’s two-baggers and starting with that duo, Haan retired the final 11 Bulldog batters in a one-hit, five-strikeout shutout.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jimenez struck out the first two L-B batters before a Haan single to left field. After a steal of second and a walk to Landen Stansbery, Lincoln Garlock laced a game-winning hit to left field to score Haan and break the shutout.
The blanking marked the first regular-season shutout loss for Defiance since a 3-0 loss to Tallmadge on April 30 of last year, a run of 32 straight games. The most recent shutout loss was in the 2022 D-II regional finals to Tiffin Columbian, also by a 1-0 score.
“DJ threw another great game for us, but nothing to show for it. We continue to struggle at the plate,” said Held. “We have to continue to take it one at-bat at a time and just try to help each other out until we get out of the slump.”
Defiance will look to regroup Monday at Wauseon in a rescheduled matchup from the season opener ahead of a sectional final matchup with the Indians on Friday. Oregon Clay will visit Defiance Tuesday before a Wednesday WBL makeup game against Celina.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.