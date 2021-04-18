BOWLING GREEN — Defiance leaned on its defense and pitching yet again in an unorthodox win on Saturday at Carter Park as the Bulldogs moved to 9-1 by outlasting Norwalk 1-0 in a 10-inning marathon.
After nine frames of zeroes, the Bulldogs finally broke through in the bottom of the 10th. Bradyn Shaw laced a one-out single to center field to get things going. After a pair of steals and a hit batter, Wade Liffick was intentionally walked to load the bases. However, a pitch from reliever Eli Obringer went wild and senior pinch-runner Dan Hoffman sprinted home to give Defiance the deciding run to top the Truckers (8-5).
“This team just keeps finding ways to win and make plays defensively to keep us in the game,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “The play of the game came in the second inning when Norwalk had the bases loaded with one out and we were able to turn a 5-2-3 double play, which doesn’t happen often at the high school level.”
Each squad stranded 11 base runners in the contest as Defiance overcame four errors to pick up the victory.
“Offensively we got some guys on base off of (Norwalk starter) Buddy Baker but he had a great move and was able to pick us off three times,” added Held. “He did a great job of keeping us off balance. We have not been a good offensive team with guys in scoring position. Until we get better in those situations, every game is going to be a dogfight.”
Jayden Jerger picked up the win on the mound, thanks to three innings of scoreless relief that improved Jerger’s record to 4-0 on the season. Shaw pitched the seven frames of the contest, allowing just two Trucker singles while striking out nine.
The Bulldogs will play their second straight four-game week, beginning Monday against an 11-2 Tinora team that has won seven in a row. The Bulldogs will vie for a 5-0 Western Buckeye League start Tuesday at home against Kenton before hosting Maumee on Thursday, Elida on Friday and Stow Munroe Falls on Saturday.
“This was a really good week for us going 4-0, but now we have another tough week and it starts Monday against Tinora,” said Held.”
Norwalk 000 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Defiance 000 000 000 1 - 1 11 4
Records: Defiance 9-1, Norwalk 8-5.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Bradyn Shaw.
Losing pitcher: Obringer (0.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Buddy Baker.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw 4 singles.
