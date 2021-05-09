In a battle of state-ranked squads, Defiance defended home turf and notched another impressive win just before the tournament draw, knocking off Division I No. 2 Perrysburg 7-3 on Saturday afternoon.
The D-II No. 5 Bulldogs, now 16-4 on the season, used a mix of crafty pitching from sophomore David Jimenez and execution at the plate to snap the Yellowjackets’ 10-game win streak and extend their own streak to five straight.
“Today these guys just absolutely executed perfectly,” said Defiance coach Tom Held of the victory. “It was the bunting game, the running game and when you do that, you only need one hit in a game in any matchup to score a run. We got big hits, I’m proud of Bradyn Shaw, he’s kinda struggled in RBI opportunities and tonight he had three in a row.”
The Bulldogs got things started with sparkplug leadoff hitter Jacob Howard. The DHS outfielder singled in the first DHS at-bat of the game, then stole second and was advanced to third via bunt. Two outs later, a wild pitch allowed Howard to draw first blood and put the ‘Dogs on top in the first.
Perrysburg countered in the third frame on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Aiden Pratt to score Ben Robeson, who had singled earlier in the inning.
Defiance scratched one across in the third, again spurred by a leadoff single from Howard, who was driven in by an RBI groundout from Bradyn Shaw. Perrysburg tied things back up in the fourth on an RBI sacrifice fly but yet again, Defiance manufactured a run in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead at 3-2 thanks to an RBI suicide squeeze from Drew Kellermyer to score Wade Liffick.
The Bulldogs went up for good in the fifth on an RBI single from Shaw to left field to score Howard following the junior’s third leadoff single of the day. In the sixth, Perrysburg chipped in following a Cam Darrington triple and an RBI single from Ryan Thompson late in the game against Jimenez. With two runners on, the DHS hurler stiffened and induced a pair of groundouts to end the threat.
Defiance finally broke through with a clutch two-run single off the bat of Dan Hoffman in the sixth to score Kellermyer and Liffick while Shaw tallied his third RBI in as many at-bats with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Hoffman.
“Eight days ago, (Hoffman) hadn’t had an at-bat all year, that’s how smart his coaches were,” said the DHS skipper. “We put him in the lineup and we won five in a row from the nine hole. Why? Because he loves to play, he comes to work every day and we always tell him good things happen to good people. He’s one of those guys that was the greatest teammate you could ever find through 15 games and he got the opportunity and took advantage of it and made this team better.”
Jimenez went out for the seventh inning and allowed two sharply hit singles in the first two at-bats of the final frame, leading to Held calling on Shaw to close things out. The DHS sophomore induced a force-out that nearly resulted in a double play before a strikeout and flyout to secure the win.
“(Jimenez) just competed today,” said Held. “Bradyn came in there, he was locked in and coach Berg (assistant coach Brock Bergman) said he was locked in in the bullpen. He knew he had a job to do. He wanted to save this game for David his buddy and that’s what he did.”
Howard finished with three singles and three runs scored while Camden Roth added a third-inning double. Jimenez scattered seven hits and four strikeouts over six frames of work to nab the win.
With their league slate completed in championship fashion, the Bulldogs will face tough competition in the upcoming week with five home games scheduled. Defiance will host Findlay Monday, Archbold Tuesday and Toledo Whitmer Thursday before a Friday meeting with Bowling Green and an 11 a.m. matchup with Eastwood on Saturday.
Perrysburg 001 101 0 - 3 7 1
Defiance 101 113 x - 7 8 1
Records: Defiance 16-4, Perrysburg 16-2.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Save: Bradyn Shaw.
Losing pitcher: Ben Robeson (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Cam Darrington.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) - Cam Darrington single, triple; Ben Robeson 2 singles. (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 3 singles, 3 runs; Jack Mortier 2 singles; Camden Roth double; Bradyn Shaw 3 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.