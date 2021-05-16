A season-high 14 walks by Defiance pitching saw the Bulldogs in a back-and-forth battle with visiting Eastwood on Saturday, eventually leading to an 11-10 setback in nine innings at Defiance High School.
The free passes were doled out by four DHS pitchers in all while the two squads combined for 21 hits. What seemed assured through three innings with Defiance (19-5, No. 4 Division II OHSBCA) up 6-0 quickly turned into a see-saw battle.
“If you would have told me before the game that our number one (Jayden Jerger) on the hill was pitching and we would score 10 runs (and lose), I would have thought you were crazy,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “Jayden woke up this morning not feeling well and tried to gut it out but he ran out of gas in the fourth.
“We had a 6-0 lead and couldn’t hold it. When you walk 14 guys in a game, you don’t deserve to win.”
Eastwood (21-2, No. 13 D-III) countered Defiance’s four-spot in the third inning with four runs of its own in the fourth and battled back even after the Bulldogs upped their lead to 9-6 through six innings via a Jack Mortier RBI single.
In the top of the seventh, the Eagles drew back-to-back walks to start the frame before an RBI double from Ethan Rapp, followed by a two-run triple from Isaac Cherry and a base knock from Andrew Badenhop to take a 10-9 lead.
Defiance countered in the seventh with a Camden Roth leadoff single and a Wade Liffick RBI base knock but were unable to finish the job in regulation, stranding a pair of baserunners.
A leadoff single by Lake Boos got Eastwood started in the ninth and after a flyout and base hit, Jarod Bonfiglio drove Boos home with a sacrifice grounder and the Bulldogs went down in order in the ninth.
“Offensively, we were very good again today and the bats continue to get better every day,” said Held. “We had some guys that got an opportunity on the mound today but just weren’t able to take advantage of it.”
The Bulldogs’ biggest inning saw David Jimenez follow up an RBI single from Roth with a two-run triple. Jerger added an RBI sacrifice bunt to put Defiance up 6-0 in the third.
Jerger, Bradyn Shaw and Evan Brown all doubled for the Bulldogs while Roth had a pair of base hits.
Defiance will take on 17-7 Liberty-Benton on Monday afternoon and travel to Bryan Tuesday before taking on either Rossford or Maumee in a D-II sectional final Friday at DHS.
Eastwood 000 420 401 - 11 11 1
Defiance 024 201 100 - 10 10 1
Records: Eastwood 21-2, Defiance 19-5.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bauer (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Ethan Rapp.
Losing pitcher: Simeon Sweeney (3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Jayden Jerger, Jack Mortier, Mark Butler.
Leading hitters: (Eastwood) - Isaac Cherry single, triple, 4 RBIs; Jordan Pickerel single, double; Andrew Badenhop 2 singles; Ethan Rapp double. (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw single, double; Camden Roth 2 singles; David Jimenez triple; Jayden Jerger double; Evan Brown double.
