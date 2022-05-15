Defiance boosted its season record to 22-2 on the year, using stellar pitching and defense to down Liberty-Benton 2-1 in the opener of a Saturday twinbill before topping Marion Pleasant 4-2 in game two.
In the opener, Jayden Jerger boosted his season record to 6-0 with his fifth complete game in six starts for the Bulldogs. After L-B took a 1-0 lead in the second inning following a leadoff double and an RBI single, Jerger allowed just one hit the rest of the way, finishing with nine strikeouts and just one walk.
The Bulldogs got things knotted up in the bottom of the third as Jacob Howard drew a one-out walk, stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Bradyn Shaw sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Gavino Gomez led off with a single, moved to second on a walk and to third on a bunt and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Wade Liffick. Defiance left the bases juiced in the inning but Jerger retired seven straight batters until a single in the seventh.
Gomez led the ‘Dogs with two base knocks while Howard clubbed a triple.
In game two, Defiance drew first blood in the third inning as David Jimenez scored Howard from second on an RBI knock to center before scoring on a throwing error that allowed Mark Butler to reach base.
Pleasant, coached by former DHS football coach Kevin Kline, answered with two runs in the top of the fourth via an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk. With the bases juiced and one out in the inning, Jimenez was moved from the mound and Wade Liffick sandwiched the bases-loaded walk with two striktouts to limit the threat.
Defiance took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth as Jerger led off with a single and Kiessling followed with a double. Jerger was thrown out at home on a sacrifice fly attempt but senior Kam’Ron Rivera answered with an RBI double before Howard followed with an RBI single.
Liffick earned the win with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out five as Liffick and Jimenez allowed just three hits combined but dealt nine total walks.
Defiance will return to action Monday with Bowling Green visiting DHS. A recently-added home game with Columbus Grove will come on Tuesday before a Division II sectional final against Rossford on Friday at 5 p.m.
Liberty-Benton 010 000 0 - 1 3 0
Defiance 001 100 x - 2 4 0
Records: Defiance 21-2, Liberty-Benton 17-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Stansberry (3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Hiss, Liebl.
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) - Crawford double. (Defiance) - Gavino Gomez 2 singles, Jacob Howard triple.
M. Pleasant 000 200 0 - 2 3 2
Defiance 002 200 x - 4 9 0
Records: Defiance 22-2, Marion Pleasant 13-7.
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (3.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: David Jimenez.
Losing pitcher: Newell (6 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Marion Pleasant) - 3 singles. (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, double; Aidan Kiessling single, double; Jacob Howard 2 singles; Kam’Ron Rivera double.
