Defiance concluded its regular season slate in victorious fashion, knocking off Division I district semifinalist Bowling Green in a 3-2 thriller on Saturday at DHS in the team’s final non-tourney contest of the season.
Defiance (No. 4 Division II OHSBCA) trailed 2-1 entering the sixth inning and had been held to just two hits all day. After a pair of outs to start the bottom of the sixth, Camden Roth was hit by a pitch and lifted for a pinch runner. Sophomore David Jimenez then came up clutch with a double to right field that turned into a game changer as the right fielder missed a cutoff throw that allowed Tyler Frederick to score and Jimenez to come around and take the lead.
In the seventh inning, DHS starter Bradyn Shaw shook off a two-out single by Brandon Tucker by striking out Ryan Jackson to secure the Bulldogs’ 22nd victory of the season.
“Bowling Green was one of of the more talented teams we’ve played all season,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “Lou (Shaw) continued to do what he has done all year and that is find a way to go get big outs when he needed to. This was a great tune-up for the district tournament next week against a quality team.”
The Bulldogs’ other scoring play came in the second inning to draw first blood. Jimenez again laced a double with one away in the frame. Following a Wade Liffick walk, Jimenez darted to third and with the throw from home plate off line, Jimenez came around to score.
“We didn’t swing it well today and couldn’t get the leadoff man on but we found away to score a couple on a mistake in the sixth,” added Held. “David Jimenez always runs hard out of the box and that’s the reason he was able to score on the missed cutoff that got away.”
A Liffick single was the only other hit for Defiance outside of Jimenez’ two-baggers as Defiance was out-hit 7-3. Shaw upped his season record to 5-1 on the year with the complete-game win, striking out four and issuing two walks in the solid outing.
With the regular season now complete, the Bulldogs will turn their sights towards advancing in the postseason. That journey begins in district play at Archbold on Thursday with a 4 p.m. semifinal against Wauseon. The winner of that tilt will face either Ottawa-Glandorf or Toledo Central Catholic for a district title Saturday at noon.
“We are out of regular-season games so we will need to figure out a way to keep that competitive edge during practice this week,” noted Held.
Bowling Green 000 200 0 - 2 7 2
Defiance 010 002 x - 3 3 0
Records: Defiance 22-6, Bowling Green 15-11.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mason West (6 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Bowling Green) - Brandon Tucker 3 singles; Cody Thompson 2 singles. (Defiance) - David Jimenez 2 doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.