JERRY CITY - Defiance continued to hit the ball well, pounding out 13 hits as the Bulldogs improved to 7-3 on the summer with an 11-3 win in nine innings at Elmwood on Saturday.
Jayden Jerger collected a pair of two-base hits to lead the way for Defiance. He drove in four runs in the contest.
Defiance took the lead early with three runs in the third, then added one more in the fourth. They game stayed 4-0 until a seven-run eighth innings for the Bulldogs put the game out of reach.
Wade Liffick gave the Bulldogs five strong innings on the mound. He kept the Royals off the board, holding Elmwood to a pair of hits and a walk. He recorded most of the outs himself, fanning 14 of a possible 15 outs.
Defiance 003 100 070 - 11 13 1
Elmwood 000 000 003 - 3 5 1
Records: Defiance 7-3.
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Simeon Sweeney, Evan Brown, Jack Mortier.
Losing pitcher: Endicott (4 innings, 4 runsm, 1 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Schaffer, A. Endicott.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jayden Jerger 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, RBI; Jack Mortier single, RBI; Wade Liffick RBI; Mark Butler single, RBI; Camden Roth 2 singles; Simeon Sweeney single, RBI; Bailey DeTray 3 singles, RBI. (Elmwood) - Keiffer 2 singles, Tyson RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.