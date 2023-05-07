Tinora 5, Patrick Henry 0
Tinora pitcher Korbin Casteel held Patrick Henry off the board, fanning nine in a five-hit shutout of the Patriots, 5-0.
Casteel allowed one walk and five knocks from the Division IV No. 18 Patriots while Kadyn Radizk and Grady Gustwiller each had two singles for the Rams.
Landon Johnson doubled in the setback for PH.
P. Henry 000 000 0 - 0 5 0
Tinora 000 140 x - 5 8 0
Records: Tinora 14-4, Patrick Henry 14-4.
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Logan Hudson (4 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Colton Stewart.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson double. (Tinora) - Kadyn Radzik 2 singles; Grady Gustwiller 2 singles.
Ayersville 4, Elmwood 1
BLOOMDALE — It took nine innings but Ayersville prevailed over host Elmwood with a three-spot in the final frame to win, 4-1.
Abe Delano doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Pilots while Weston McGuire led the team with two base hits and three stolen bases. Ben Amoroso pitched all nine innings, allowing one unearned run on 102 pitches.
Ayersville 100 000 003 - 4 7 3
Elmwood 000 100 000 - 1 6 2
Records: Ayersville 9-8-1, Elmwood 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (9 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hayden Wickard (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Owen Simmons, Kameron Kingery.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles, 3 steals; Abe Delano double, 2 RBIs. (Elmwood) - Kameron Kingery 2 singles, double; Mason Oliver 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 3, Heritage (Ind.) 1
MONROEVILLE, Ind. — Wayne Trace got off a short two-game losing skid with a 3-1 road win at Heritage (Ind.).
Cooper Wenzlick struck out seven and scattered four hits over six innings to earn the win for the Raiders (No. 7 D-III OHSBCA) while Cale Winans struck out two of three in the seventh to earn the save.
W. Trace 100 100 1 - 3 8 0
Heritage 000 100 0 - 1 4 2
Records: Wayne Trace 15-3, Heritage 11-5.
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (6 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Save: Cale Winans.
Losing pitcher: Brady Richman (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landon Lybarger.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cale Winans 3 singles; Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles. (Heritage) - 4 singles.
Paulding 4, Delta 0
DELTA — Paulding pitcher Greyson Harder racked up 13 strikeouts as the Panthers won their sixth game in eight tries by blanking Delta, 4-0.
Harder allowed three singles and three walks in the dominant outing while Kane Jones was a home run short of the cycle at the plate for the Panthers.
Bryce Gillen singled twice for Delta.
Paulding 001 001 2 - 4 9 0
Delta 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Records: Paulding 11-9, Delta 3-15.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Harder (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Greisinger (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kane Jones single, double, triple; Isaac Reeb 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Ethan Foltz triple; Ian Hutchinson 2 runs, 3 steals. (Delta) - Bryce Gillen 2 singles.
Eastwood 8, Liberty Center 6
LIBERTY CENTER — Undefeated Eastwood rallied from 6-2 down through five innings to defeat Liberty Center 8-6 in eight innings in a matchup of fellow D-III Defiance District teams.
Zane Zeiter had three base hits, including a double, to lead the Tigers while Zander Zeiter had a single, double and three RBIs in the loss to the top-ranked D-III team in the state.
Eastwood 101 003 12 - 8 7 2
L. Center 003 300 00 - 6 11 3
Records: Eastwood 20-0, Liberty Center 11-7.
Winning pitcher: Jarod Bonfiglio (5 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Jackson Bauer.
Losing pitcher: Landen Kruse (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Zane Zeiter.
Leading hitters: (Eastwood) - Case Boos 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Andrew Badenhop 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Liberty Center) - Zane Zeiter 2 singles, double; Aiden Tallent 2 singles, double; Matthew Marlow single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Zander Zeiter single, double, 3 RBIs.
Delta 13, Stryker 3
DELTA — Delta’s Brody Waugh and Maverick Mercer combined to hold Stryker to just two hits in a 13-3 six-inning victory.
Brenden Pribe drove in three runs and tripled for Delta while Brady Moor swiped two bags.
Daniel Donovan connected on a double in the loss for Stryker.
Stryker 000 003 - 3 2 4
Delta 303 304 - 13 7 1
Records: Delta 4-15, Stryker 5-11.
Winning pitcher: Brody Waugh (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Maverick Mercer.
Losing pitcher: William Donovan (3 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Daniel Donovan double. (Delta) - Brenden Pribe triple, 3 RBIs; Brady Morr 3 runs, 2 steals; Alex Brown 2 runs; Brody Ruffer 2 runs.
Hilltop 10, N. Adams-Jerome 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Raace Haynes threw a six-inning one-hitter as the Cadets blanked North Adams-Jerome (Mich.), 10-0.
Haynes struck out 10 with two walks in the gem for Hilltop while the Cadets had six different batters tally singles.
N-A Jerome 000 000 - 0 1 3
Hilltop 042 103 - 10 6 0
Records: Hilltop 10-8, North Adams-Jerome .
Winning pitcher: Raace Haynes (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Connor Arsenault (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Connor McKay, Jake Smith.
Leading hitters: (North Adams-Jerome) - Thayden Welch double. (Hilltop) - Zander Runkel 2 runs; Tyzon Pelfrey 2 runs; Gavin Entenman 2 runs.
Kalida 15, Lima CC 6
LIMA — Kalida scored seven runs before Lima Central Catholic ever batted en route to a 15-6 road win.
Braylon Smith was 4-for-5 for the Wildcats with a double and three RBIs while Dylan Bendele had three base knocks.
Kalida 703 020 3 - 15 13 2
Lima CC 210 021 0 - 6 8 3
Records: Kalida 14-5, Lima CC 7-9.
Winning pitcher: EJ Miller (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gabe Cira (3 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Braylon Smith 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Dylan Bendele 3 singles; Colin Hoffman single, double, 2 RBIs; Jaden Smith 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carson Klausing 2 RBIs. (Lima CC) - Carson Parker single, double, home run; Matthew Quatman single, double; Billy Bourk 2 singles.
