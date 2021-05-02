Defiance reached double digits in the run column for the second straight game, rolling past visiting Sylvania Southview for an 11-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.
The win is the second straight since a stretch of three losses in five contests as the Bulldogs have found a hitting stroke as of recently.
“The first inning was huge for us, scoring five runs with two outs,” explained Defiance coach Tom Held. “This is something we hadn’t been able to do for the past few weeks, but Friday (13-3 win over Celina) and Saturday have been really good to us in getting big hits.
“If these guys can continue to have good AB’s with how our pitching and defense has been all year, then they have a chance to be pretty good.”
The Bulldogs’ quick start saw the hosts rip six hits in the first inning to seize a 5-0 lead. Leadoff man Jacob Howard was hit by a pitch to start the game and later scored on a Camden Roth RBI single. Wade Liffick and Aidan Kiessling added RBI base knocks in the frame for Defiance while Jayden Jerger added an RBI double.
Defiance tacked on two runs in each of the next three innings. The second frame saw the Bulldogs score on a wild pitch and passed ball, the third featured runs via a Bradyn Shaw RBI sac fly and a fielder’s choice and the fourth saw Dan Hoffman score on a wild pitch and Howard on another sac fly from Shaw.
David Jimenez was solid on the bump, earning his second victory of the year with four innings of scoreless 3-hit ball with four strikeouts before Jack Mortier pitched the fifth and final frame.
“We got another great pitching performance today out of DJ,” lauded Held of the DHS sophomore. “He was able to get ahead and use his changeup and breaker with a lot of success. Jack came in and had an easy fifth inning as well.
“A couple guys have really taken advantage of some opportunities and it has helped this team.”
The Bulldogs will look to keep the winning vibes in a busy upcoming week with home western Buckeye League tilts with Kenton (3-10, 1-5 WBL) Monday and Ottawa-Glandorf (12-8, 6-1 WBL) Tuesday before non-league clashes with Perrysburg Thursday and at Bryan Friday.
Southview 000 00 - 0 3 2
Defiance 522 2x - 11 9 1
Records: Defiance 13-4, Sylvania Southview 5-8.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jack Mortier.
Losing pitcher: Gavin Johns (2 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Paul McGowan.
Leading hitters: (Southview) - 3 singles. (Defiance) - Camden Roth 2 singles; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles; Jayden Jerger double; Jacob Howard 3 runs.
