BOWLING GREEN — Defiance overwhelmed Norwalk with nine runs in the first two innings and out-slugged the Truckers 15-2 on the day en route to a 12-2 five-inning victory at Carter Park in Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon.
Defiance (13-0, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA) clubbed three extra-base hits and stole six bases on the day to earn the lopsided win. The slugging surge backed up a stellar outing from senior pitcher Jayden Jerger, who allowed just two hits and a pair of unearned runs while striking out a half-dozen batters from Norwalk (7-4).
The big day at the plate came from nine-hole hitter Drew Kellermyer. The speedy senior smacked three base hits, including a bases-loaded triple in the top of the fifth inning that scored three runs and ended the game after five frames.
David Jimenez also connected for a three-bagger in the second inning that scored Kellermyer while Jacob Howard doubled for the Bulldogs, which had five different players record at least two hits.
The Bulldogs will take to the road on Tuesday to resume Western Buckeye League play at Elida before a Thursday game against Toledo Central Catholic and a Friday league showdown at home against Lima Bath in a battle of the top two teams in the WBL.
Defiance 360 03 - 12 15 4
Norwalk 101 00 - 2 2 4
Records: Defiance 13-0, Norwalk 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Buddy Baker (1.2 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Kelton Chapin.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Drew Kellermyer 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; David Jimenez single, triple, 2 runs; Jacob Howard single, double; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Jayden Jerger 2 singles; Gavino Gomez 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 runs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 RBIs. (Norwalk) - 2 singles.
