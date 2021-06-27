STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Napoleon American Legion Post #300 opened the Stevensville tournament with a pair of wins on Saturday, defeated Crawfordsville, Ind. and South Haven, Mi.
With the opening day of the tournament on Friday rained out, each game on Saturday was only scheduled for five innings. The Bandit game against South Haven was called before the final inning could be completed because of rain.
In the opener, the River Bandits built a 4-1 lead when Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) hit a two-run home run as a part of a three-run fifth to put the game away.
Caden Craft (Ayersville) limited Crawfordsville to one run on seven hits with 10 punchouts to get the win.
In the final game of the day, the Bandits tallied a pair of runs in the second and third frames to grab an early lead.
Chase Clark (Antwerp) drove in a pair of runs for Napoleon Post #300. Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) hit a single and a double.
Caleb Frank (Fairview) held South Haven to a pair of hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.
Napoleon 110 23 - 7 7 0
Crawfordsville 000 10 - 1 7 3
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (5 innings, 7 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Lhaden Southern (5 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh home run, 2 RBIs; Austin Lichty triple; Nolan Schafer triple; Caleb Frank 2 singles, RBI. (Crawfordsville) - Austin Motz 2 singles, double; George Valencia 2 singles, RBI.
Napoleon 022 01 - 5 7 2
South Haven 000 0x - 0 2 1
Record: Napoleon 15-4.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Mark Fausto (2.1 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Tyler Holmquist, Jacob Gonzalez.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tylor Yahraus single, double, RBI; Tanner Rubinstein double, RBI; Chase Clark single, 2 RBIs. (South Haven) - Dannity Puplava double.
