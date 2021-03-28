AYERSVILLE — Ayersville was able to salvage a win in the nightcap as the Pilots opened the season with a doubleheader split with Celina. 

In the opener, Celina took a 5-0 lead after three innings and extended the advantage to 7-0 after five in a 9-4 decision. 

Abe Delano hit a single and a double in the loss for Ayersville. 

In the nightcap, the Pilots broke open a close game with three runs in the fourth to tally a 6-2 win. 

Blake Eiden fanned 10 and scattered seven hits to get the win. 

Celina 203 110 2 - 9 12 2

Ayersville 000 001 3 - 4 6 3

Winning pitcher: Q. Andrew (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Z. Stein.

Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (3 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cameron Cook.

Leading hitters: (Celina) - D. Feister 3 singles; B. Staugler 2 singles, 3 RBIs; D. Kramer 2 singles. (Ayersville) - Abe Delano single, double; Blake Eiden double.

Celina 110 000 0 - 2 7 2

Ayersville 102 300 x - 6 6 1

Records: Ayersville 1-1, Celina 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Blake Eiden (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Z. Hirsch (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: A. Blayn, Q. Gilmore.

Leading hitters: (Celina) - Q. Andrew single, double; B. Staugler 2 singles. (Ayersville) - Zach Moss 2 singles.

Miller City 5-16, Edgerton 0-6

EDGERTON — Miller City got the season started with a 5-0 and 16-6 sweep of Edgerton. 

In the opener, Calkeb Niese held the Bulldogs to three hits in throwing a shutout. 

Austin Ruhe and Joe Deitering closed the sweep with three hits each in the nightcap. 

Miller City 100 220 0 - 5 7 0

Edgerton 000 000 0 - 0 3 2

Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 0 runs 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Creed Muehlfeld (4 innings, 5 runs, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks).

Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Dillon Peck 2 singles.

Miller City 320 004 7 - 16 16 3

Edgerton 105 000 0 - 6 3 1

Records: Miller City 2-0, Edgerton 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Caleb Giesken (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Caleb Warnimont.

Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (5.1 innings, 9 runs, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Austin Ruhe 3 singles; Joe Deitering 3 singles; Caleb Warnimont single, double; TJ Michel 2 singles.

Napoleon 13, Cin. Madiera 2

CINCINNATI - Napoleon started the season with a five inning win over Cincinnati Madiera, 13-2. 

Zack Rosebrook and Tanner Rubinstein each drove in two runs for the 'Cats. 

Napoleon 340 60 - 13 9 1

Cin. Madiera 002 00 - 2 2 2 

Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (3 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Seth Muncy. 

Losing pitcher: Megois (3.1 innings, 7 hits, 11 runs, 4 walks, 4 strrikeouts). 

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Zack Rosebrook 3 singles, 2 RBI; Tanner Rubinstein 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Jaden Brubaker double, 2 RBI.

Cin. Reading 2, Napoleon 1

CINCINNATI - The Wildcats followed up the win with a tough 2-1 loss to Reading. 

Angelo Gonzalez went the distance on the hill and took the loss. 

Napoleon 000 010 0 - 1 8 2

Cin. Reading 100 100 x - 2 5 1

Winning pitcher: Slusher (4.1 innings, 7 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts). 

Losing pitcher: Angelo Gonzalez (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). 

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Zack Rosebrook 2 singles; Teejay Moore single, RBI.   

Record: Napoleon 1-1. 

Archbold 3-11, Ottawa-Glandorf 1-10

ARCHBOLD —

Ottawa-Glandorf 000 000 1 - 1 1 1

Archbold 002 010 x - 3 7 2

Winning pitcher:

Losing pitcher:

Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - . (Archbold) - .

Ottawa-Glandorf 500 050 0 - 10 9 1

Archbold 501 012 2 - 11 9 2

Records: Archbold 2-0, Ottawa-Glandorf 0-2.

Winning pitcher:

Losing pitcher:

Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - . (Archbold) - .

Patrick Henry 7, Continental 2

HAMLER — Caleb Rosengarten was sharp for five innings, plus drove in two runs as Patrick Henry opened the season with a 7-2 win over Continental. 

Clayton Feehan stroked two doubles and also drove in a pair of runs for the Patriots. 

Continental 100 000 1 - 2 1 2

Patrick Henry 200 113 x - 7 9 2

Records: Patrick Henry 1-0, Continental 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Caleb Rosengarten (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Layke Crossland, Aiden Behrman.

Losing pitcher: Mitchell Coleman (4 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Blake Elkins.

Leading hitters: (Continental) - Blake Elkins double. (Patrick Henry) - Caleb Rosengarten 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Clayton Feehan 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Daniel Schmeltz double.

Otsego 7-2, Evergreen 1-3

METAMORA - After dropping the opening game, Evergreen battled back to claim the seconf game to earn a split in the opening doubleheader with Otsego.

Landen Vance, who went the distance on the mound to get the win for the Vikings, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to plate the game-winning run.

In the opening game. Dzierwa held Evergreen to a single run on two hits with 17 strikeouts for Otsego.

Otsego 001 330 0 - 7 3 1

Evergreen 000 010 0 - 1 2 3

Winning pitcher: Dzierwa (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 17 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: RJ Shunck (3.1 innings, 0 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts). Others: Nick Smithmyer.

Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Dzierwa single, RBI; Coon single, RBI. (Evergreen) - Vance single, RBI.

Otsego 000 002 0 - 2 5 3

Evergreen 000 200 1 - 3 4 0

Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: C. Smith (6.1 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Dzierwa double, RBI; Obrien 2 singles, RBI; Coon 2 singles. (Evergreen) - Vance single, 2 RBI.

Record: Evergreen 1-1.

Elida 2, Leipsic 0

LEIPSIC — Leipsic was held to a pair of hits in the opener as the Vikings were blanked by Elida, 2-0.

Elida took the lead early with single runs in the second and third innings. 

Elida 011 000 0 - 2 3 0

Leipsic 000 000 0 - 0 2 1

Records: Elida 1-0, Leipsic 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Brayden Lybarger (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Hayes Burton.

Losing pitcher: Sickmiller (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Schroeder.

Leading hitters: (Elida) - Mike Niebel double.

