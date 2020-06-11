Chris Sanders was recently named director of eSports and head coach at Defiance College. Since January 2014, he has been a high-level League of Legends coach.
“I’ve always had a passion for coaching, watching people develop and learn, and in general get better,” Sanders said. “I had been coaching high school soccer for a few years and then doing eSports as a hobby in the afternoons. Then, once I found out I had a knack for it, I thought I’d try to continue with it for a career and see where I can go.”
Sanders was an assistant boys soccer coach at Chaparral High School in Parker, Colorado, from May 2017 until January 2019, where in his first year the team posted a 7-7 record after it went 0-14 the previous season. Sanders was also a youth soccer coach with the Skyline Soccer Association and Texas Premier Youth Sports.
In 2015, Sanders earned his Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from the University of North Texas. Two years earlier, he obtained an Associate of Arts at Western Texas College, graduating with summa cum laude honors. At Western Texas, he was a member of the very successful men’s soccer program, was honored as the 2012 Biology Student of the Year, served as a head science tutor and gained experience in athletic training.
Working mostly remotely since his arrival at Defiance, Sanders still has been able to connect with gamers, including current and prospective DC students.
“I’ve been working with the student affairs team and we’ve been putting together tournaments and stuff to keep students entertained while they’re trapped inside their houses,” Sanders said. “I’ve met a bunch of the students, not just eSports students but some that just play video games during their spare time, and it’s been really cool chatting with a lot of the kids. I’m really looking forward to getting students back on campus so I can actually meet them.
“Over time, we’re trying to get as many different games going every week, trying to get as many people involved as possible. We try to connect with as many students as possible.”
The esports program at Defiance will be in its third year in 2020-21.
Defiance went 9-9 last season with a 6-6 mark in the Great Lakes eSports Conference, which is comprised of Muskingum, Lourdes, Marietta, Mount Union, Mount Vernon Nazarene, Ohio Northern, Tififn and Trine.
The 2019-20 eSports season for DC ran from Sept. 21 into March before the school year was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Jackets finished strong in the regular season with wins over Trine (3-1, Rocket League, Dec. 9; 16-11, Counter Strike, Dec. 16) and Muskingum (22-20, Counter Strike, Dec. 14; 16-2, Counter Strike, Feb. 3) following an 0-3 start to the year.
