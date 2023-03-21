After a career spanning the better part of five decades in athletics and education in the Defiance area, Craig Rutter is calling it a day.
Athletic director at Tinora High School for the past nine years, Rutter’s resignation will be put up for approval by the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, effective June 1.
The choice to step down came following nine years as athletic director since 2014-15, a tenure that followed three years as Tinora varsity softball coach and a 36-year stint at Defiance College where he served as head baseball coach for 18 years and was Director of Service Learning at DC from 2001-06 before retiring from the college in 2018.
The decision was also one that was just as much about timing as anything else.
“It’s a good time for me to step aside,” said Rutter, who will turn 71 in October. “I had a good talk with (superintendent) Nicole (Wells) and (Tinora High School principal) Alex (Nafziger) and it felt like, to me, things are so good right now … I’m as happy right now as I probably have been since I’ve been here. I’m proud of what we’ve done, whether it’s the wonderful new PAC (Performing Arts Center), the new school building. I love our administration, our facility, our kids, our board, and our fans and the passion and excitement they have about Tinora athletics.”
Though they were not ultimately a deciding factor for Rutter, his health and quality time were priorities in the decision.
“I’ve had a couple health issues the past few years, nothing major, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed the last couple of years, sometimes I’ll forget things or repeat myself and there is a history of dementia in my family,” admitted Rutter. “I feel great right now, it’s not an issue right now but I don’t want to be in a position where that costs anything.”
The timetable allows Rutter and the administration to use the months until his retirement becomes effective in June to create a smooth transition for his replacement, something that was important to the outgoing Ram AD.
“After nine years, it’s been good, we’ve done well,” said Rutter. “I’m very happy with the success of the athletic programs and how much fun we’ve been to watch. I’m so proud of this school.
“It’s good to go out when things are good and the future looks so bright.”
Rutter is still a professor emeritus at Defiance College after a long tenure as a faculty member with the institution where his name adorns the Yellow Jacket baseball field where he won 285 games as the winningest baseball coach in school history.
Rutter was 37-32 coaching the Ram softball team from 2012-14 before moving into an administrative role. In his time in Green and White, the school’s facilities have seen improvements, including the installation of a turf infield at the baseball diamond and a new gymnasium as part of the construction of the new school building that opened two years ago.
The outgoing AD also noted that his decision to step down was unrelated to the recent coaching turnover in the last 12 months with football coach Kenny Krouse stepping down after being placed on administrative leave and the non-renewal of girls basketball coach Kyle Tietje.
“Those were things you deal with and move forward from, you find replacements after the process and I thought we handled that process extremely well,” said Rutter. “That had nothing to do with me stepping aside, it was totally my decision.”
With a grandchild still in the Tinora school system and his wife Gayle three years retired now, Rutter’s focus now is clear.
“It’s a good time to step aside,” said Rutter. “Gayle’s been retired for three years now, we want to spend more time at the lake. Between the two of us, we each only went golfing twice last year. That’s not going to happen again.
“I’m looking forward to not having to cut a vacation short or leave the lake early to get back and take care of something. That definitely excites me.”
