Putting the track season on hold and not knowing whether they will eventually have one or not, has obviously been very tough for area athletes, especially the seniors.
But for three local senior distance runners – Raena Willett of Holgate, Noah Fisher of Ayersville and Mhalicki Bronson of Defiance – it could be worse.
“I was actually in a meeting with my high school cross country coach when I got word that there would be no school for three weeks, (including no extracurricular activities) and the coach and I both thought, ‘this can’t be good,’” said Holgate senior Raena Willett. “But the ones I really feel sorry for are the juniors, because this is the year when college coaches begin to notice them. At least in my case, I’ve already signed with a college.
“I think right now, it’s best if you’re a distance runner, because you can get a lot of your workouts done on the road. If you’re a thrower or a sprinter, right now, you’re not allowed to be on the track.”
Willett will be running cross country and track beginning in the fall at Division II Lake Erie College in Painesville, a suburb of Cleveland. She plans to major in special education, particularly as an intervention specialist. Willett picked a different school than the one her older twin sisters Gabbi and Emma, are running cross country and track for – D-II Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.
“When I visited, I liked the coaches and the school is small enough that I would feel comfortable there,” Willett said. “They’re a growing program and hope to be well known in the future.”
Willett played basketball in the winter for Holgate and did do a little bit of long distance training, including running in a couple of indoor meets. Willett, who finished fourth in the state in the Division III 1600 last spring (5:11.24), ran a personal-best indoor 1600 time of 5:12 about a month ago. In addition, she also recorded a personal all-time best in the 3200 at 11:15.
“Since I played basketball, my weekly miles that I put in was down and I am now working on building it back to about 40-45 miles per week, within a couple of weeks from now,” Willett said. “I haven’t ever been a high-mileage person, so 40-45 will be enough for me. I also plan to slowly incorporate in speed work, but if they announce that the season is cancelled, I’ll begin to incorporate speed workouts a little sooner to get ready for college.”
Since indoor track is a sanctioned sport at Ayersville, Fisher finished second in the Division II-III indoor 3200 state meet. He also finished second in the D-III state 3200 last spring, with a time of 9:29.48. Shelby senior Caleb Brown finished first in the Division II-III indoor 3200, in a personal best time of 8:58.
“For this spring season, not knowing what’s going to happen, I just take it day by day,” Fisher said. “I made the trip to compete at the indoor nationals in New York state and then found out while I was there and getting ready to compete that they had cancelled the meet. Then, I took a week off, before getting ready for the spring season. So, I’m just now getting back into running and beginning to increase the mileage. My college coach at Findlay wants me to get up to 80 miles per week running, for cross country season.
“Right now, I’m concentrating on high school and eventually getting my mileage up to 75 miles per week. In the past, I’ve gone for long runs twice per week with Mhalicki (Bronson, of Defiance). When I get my mileage back up to close to 75 per week, I’ll probably run some with Mhalicki, again. I plan to also begin incorporating some speed workouts into my runs, to try to balance out my efforts between endurance and speed. If the season ends up being cancelled, I’ll start working sooner on getting my mileage up to 80 miles per week.”
Bronson runs in a higher division in track, competing in Division I. In the fall, he competed for Defiance in Division II and placed second in the state in the cross country 5K (3.2 miles), behind Brown. He would not have competed against Brown this season in track, since Brown’s Shelby team is in Division II. Last spring, Bronson placed fifth in the Division I state 3200, at 9:19. His personal best is a 9:16.
Bronson is still preparing as if the high school track season will still take place. His goal would be to win a state title in the 3200. His toughest competition would pit him against Justin Iler of University South and Pickerington North’s Matt Duvall. Both finished just ahead of Bronson at last year’s 3200 state meet. The other two who finished ahead of Bronson graduated.
Bronson has some other lofty goals he wants to reach. While his focus will likely be on the 3200, Bronson wants to break his personal best times in the 800 (2:00.0) and 1600 (4:23).
Said the DHS senior: “(Also), if the season is a go, I’m looking forward to competing at Shelby’s special 3200 meet the day after Good Friday. My teammate Cooper Morton has also been invited to compete. Caleb Brown is a beast, but that would give me one last time to compete against him. In addition, though it will be tough to do, my goal this season is to run a sub-nine minute 3200.”
If the season gets cancelled, Bronson has something else to fall back on. He will be competing for Division I Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in the fall, beginning with cross country and then track.
“Right now, I’m running about 70 miles per week and just beginning to incorporate some speed into my workouts,” Bronson said. “What messes me up right now, though, is that within the last year, I had begun to incorporate swimming a few days per week into my training. But with the Y closed, I’m not able to do that. I certainly hope we have a season, but if the high school season gets cancelled, I’ll up my weekly mileage, in order to get used to the longer college races of eight kilometers (about 5 miles).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.