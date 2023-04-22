What does it take to hone the craft of distance running?
When Tinora distance runner Jaxen Durfey figured out his passion for long-distance running, that was a question he set out to answer, and something that he continues to try to answer on a 365-day-a-year basis.
Committed to running track and cross country as Division II Findlay next year, Durfey has accomplished a lot in his running career at Tinora High School, cementing himself as one of the best runners the school has ever seen.
But he didn’t just wake up one day and figure out that he had the stamina and will to do it, he did everything in his ability to try and gain an advantage.
In seventh grade, Durfey started to run track. He had played baseball his whole life up until that point, but he always knew he had a background in track with his dad Chad running track at Liberty Center and his mom Marna doing distance running as a hobby.
“When I ran my first race I immediately fell in love with the track,” Durfey said. “And then I joined cross country my freshman year and I just fell into a good group of people. I think the team we had back then was a bunch of fun guys, and they helped me fall in love with the sport and it has just helped me want to strive to be as great as I can.”
Durfey’s passion and skill shined through right away for Tinora head cross country and track and field coach Jim Winesman, who coached Durfey all the way back in seventh grade.
“Once he started doing the 800 mile, you just knew he was going to be special,” Winseman said of his first impressions of Durfey. “He got injured that seventh grade year, missed half the season but you still knew right from then that if he could stay healthy he was going to be elite.”
Durfey would struggle again with injuries his freshman season of cross country and then pair that with that track season being canceled due to COVID, it was an admittedly slow start for the Tinora running star.
But Winseman saw in middle school what Durfey could become, and in his sophomore season, he began to fulfill those expectations.
“Once he started doing workouts with guys like Jacob Cramer as a freshman and he was staying with them and at times was ahead of them, you knew he was going to be one of the best kids in the state,” Winseman said.
It was a talented room of runners for Tinora that season that helped the Rams reach the state meet as a team for the first time since 1984. And though Durfey was already showing what he had throughout the season, it was still clear that he wasn’t quite ready yet for the big state stage, running an 18:14.6 for 149th in the state.
But with the top three runners at state of that 2020 team in Cramer, Clay Carpenter, and Evan Flory graduated, Durfey knew that going into his junior season, he would be the leader of the team going forward.
And he took that role seriously, looking for any way to make himself a better runner. That, of course included hard work, which is something that Durfey said drew him to distance running over sprints which is something he originally wanted to do back in seventh grade.
“Distance running is a lot more raw,” Durfey said. “With sprinting, I think you have to have some fast twitch gifts and I think distance running is just more whatever you put into it, you’re going to get out and that’s what I love about it.”
But along side the hard work that he knew he was going to have to do training his body. He also knew there was more to it than that. There was a science to running that many before him had figured out.
And in today’s day in age, he knew the information about that science is quite literally at his fingertips.
“He’s a student of the sport, even back in seventh grade, he started watching videos of professionals running and he’d come back and he’d be talking about what this division one stud ran at this meet or talk about this one professional,” Winseman said.
“And he’s learned a lot from other runners. He knows he can go talk to the Noah Fishers and the other coaches at Findlay. He knows that he can learn so much from those other people and he’s just one of those kids that he will pick the brain of anybody that can help him be a better runner.”
There aren’t many people better than Noah Fisher from this area to pick the brain of than Fisher, a former star runner at Ayersville High School who is currently at the University of Findlay and already holds a school record in the 10,000 meter there as a junior.
It wasn’t only Fisher that helped Durfey though either. Colin Moats, a Defiance High School grad and current Oiler as well as his former teammate Cramer, who also ran at Findlay as a freshman, started working out in the summer.
“I didn’t understand that there is a whole science behind it and there’s just so much to it,” Durfey said. “But once I started running with Noah Fisher and Colin Moats and Jacob Cramer in the summer, I just learned so much and I fell in love with the sport and wanted to know more.”
The “science” of the sport, isn’t as complicated as it might originally sound either.
“It’s just about finding the balance between taking your easy days easy, and taking your hard days hard enough,” Durfey said. “The biggest thing that I learned that helped me stay healthy too, was that you don’t have to kill yourself every day. You don’t have to go out there and run as hard as you can every day.”
All of the work and science that Durfey put into the sport clearly paid off too, as in his junior cross country season, he qualified as an individual for the state meet and went from 149th to 17th in the state in one season, running a 16:18.3 at the state meet which was almost exactly two minutes faster than his time from the previous season.
Then later that track season, Durfey continued his success, placing ninth in the state in the 1600 meter run and breaking a school record at state in the 3200 relay alongside Paul Westrick, Lance Rinkel and Cole Anders with a time of 8:11.67.
He then carried that success over into his senior cross country season where he would go on to set the 5K school record with a time of 15:43. He also went on to run in his third-straight state meet where he would finish 17th for a second-straight season.
The state finish was admittedly a disappointment for the senior in his final high school cross country race of his career. But even after the race he understood what it meant to be a two-time all-Ohio runner and as he currently finishes out his running career at Tinora in track, he wants to focus on taking everything in.
“My number goal and I found myself getting away from it the first couple meets of the year is to just have fun with it,” Durfey said. “I love the people out here and I’m definitely going to miss it so just kind soaking everything in.”
Make no mistake, Durfey is still motivated and still has plenty more that he wants to accomplish in his track career. First being chasing after Nick Smith’s track records at Tinora in the 800 and 1600 meter runs of which he is second currently while also improving his state finishes from a season ago.
But Durfey is also focused on doing exactly the same thing that was done for him coming into the sport in helping the younger runners form a love for the sport.
Paul Westrick, who is currently a sophomore, has clearly seen the benefits of that time spent running with Durfey, as he most recently finished 27th in the state in his second cross country meet and also qualified for the 1600 meter run at state track last year as a freshman as well.
“For Paul to get to have two years of running with him, I’ll be honest, he’s learned more in those two years than in me trying to explain stuff to him,” Winseman said. “He gets to go on runs every day with Jaxen. He gets to do workouts with him every day and gets to see what it takes to be at that level.”
It’s also helped junior Lauren Sattler, who has been at three-straight state cross country meets for the Rams as well.
All of this has made Durfey into a legend at Tinora, and none of it has gone to his head either as him running past our meeting place for the interview for this story, forgetting that he had to interrupt his normal training, proves.
And for Winseman his legacy is that he’s not just one of the best runners Tinora’s ever seen — he’s the best.
“He’s going the best runner that Tinora has ever had,” Winesman said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him and I can’t wait to see what he does in the future. But there’s just never going to be another Jaxen. He’s special.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.