LIBERTY CENTER — In October 2011, when the Liberty Center girls cross country bus was led into town via fire trucks following their first of three-straight state championships, the bus had to be stopped to let a young elementary school admirer on to get autographs.
That admirer was Hope Oelkrug, a now senior at Liberty Center who has put her name right alongside those same girls she once admired 11 years ago.
That moment along with others spent following the team was crucial to growing Oelkrug’s eventual passion for running, one that wasn’t always there.
Many good runners were born into the passion. Their parents ran a lot when they were growing up, so they ran too and found out they were pretty good at it.
Hope’s story is different. Her interest was first piqued in Mrs. Atkinson’s second-grade class when she learned of Brittany Atkinson, who would go on to win two individual state titles, and the rest of the LC cross country team that went on to help the Tigers to three-straight state championships.
But that interest was just that, an interest. She didn’t have the slightest idea whether she was good or not and there was a time she was convinced she wasn’t good enough.
“I participated in the mini-cross country programs at my school andthe summer going to seventh grade, one of the coaches reached out to my mom to see if I wanted to run cross country. I said absolutely not because my younger sister would always beat me and I would get so mad, I told myself I was never running again,” Oelkrug said.
Just two years later, she would be running at the OHSAA state cross country meet alongside the best high school runners in Ohio, but getting kids to participate in things is sometimes half the battle.
Her mom won the battle though and she did run again. The signs of what type of runner Oelkrug could be were immediate, despite what she thought about her running.
In her first race of seventh grade, Oelkrug and her mom made a deal that Hope would get a reward if she placed top 50.
She won the race.
“That was an exciting thing because I literally had no idea how to run or anything,” Oelkrug said of winning that first race in seventh grade. “I had no expectations coming in because I had no idea what I was getting into.”
Meets like that showed Tim Atkinson, the now-former head coach of Liberty Center cross country and father of Brittany Atkinson, as well as the Liberty Center track coaches the potential that Oelkrug had as a runner.
“She started making big gains in junior high and we really started to see what her potential was,” Atkinson said. “She was very good in elementary and that carried over into junior high and high school. She was willing to put in the necessary work to make it big at the high school level.”
“The watch,” Liberty Center track distance coach Kerry Homan said of what showed her how good Oelkrug could be. “When Hope started turning in the times that she was capable of running, it really started to indicate that she had a gift.”
That gift has led Oelkrug to five state appearances, four in cross country and one in track last season and has put her in some rarefied air at a school with a lot of special runners.
She is just one of three runners to ever win the NWOAL cross country meet four times. She along with Brittany Atkinson are the only two runners in Liberty Center history to be named All-Ohio four times. She is second on the leaderboard behind only Atkinson for her cross country time.
“She is right at the top of all-time runners at Liberty Center,” Atkinson said. “The thing that stands out to me is only two percent of all runners become all-Ohio and she did it four times. That is a spectacular achievement.”
Through all of the winning that Oelkrug experienced, she never got complacent. She was always a student and looking for new ways to train, at one point going to train in the high altitude of Colorado with some of the “top coaches in the nation” according to Atkinson.
“She is a student of her craft, she asked a lot of questions, always worked on perfecting her form. She would stay after practice and ask ‘what could I have done better? What do I need to work on?’ And that’s why you look at her progression, she’s gotten faster every year.”
“She’s like the energizer bunny, there’s just no end to her,” Homan said. “She goes and goes and goes and hits every target, every goal you set for her. She just never quits and takes every challenge in stride.”
And while Hope’s ability and competitiveness are admirable, that’s just a small piece of what makes her who she is.
She loves art. Right now it is painting jean jackets. It’s something that she picked up as a “quarantine hobby” but she had always loved art, going to art camps when she was younger.
“People started asking me to make jean jackets so I made a lot of them. I cannot tell you a number but I’ve made them for different colleges and I’ve made baby jean jackets. It’s something that is a destresser for me.”
But it isn’t just something for herself, she uses her love for art to pick others up as well.
“Hope is one of the most unselfish kids that I have ever coached. She is very compassionate and goes out of her way. She does things that a typical athlete does not do. For instance, last year my wife lost her dog of 14 years and the very next day Hope brought over a painting that she had made of our dog with a sympathy card. She did the same thing when my father-in-law passed away.”
Oelkrug also made a jean jacket for the Wensink family in 2020, two years after Patrick Henry students Xavier and Aiden Wensink tragically lost their lives in a car accident
“I just think doing that kind of stuff really helps show people what they mean to you. And especially when people are going through a tough time I think it is really important that they know they have a support system,” Oelkrug said.
“She’s a very compassionate person, she thinks of others before herself,” Atkinson said. “I think that’s why kids from other schools just really love her. She’s very popular because she is so compassionate and most people aren’t like that, most people when they have success, they’re self-centered but Hope is constantly giving herself up. When the race starts, she competes, but once the race is over she is very sensitive and heartwarming kid”
That popularity especially with younger kids isn’t lost on Oelkrug, and she knows that setting a good example in the community is just as important as the words she uses when she talks to them.
“I always try to talk to the younger kids and hopefully give them a little bit of the love I have for running but outside of running, setting a good example just around the school and in the community is important as well,” Oelkrug said.
Oelkrug’s selflessness and devotion to running was a big factor in Atkinson staying as long as he did, he coached for 13 years, and made Hope’s senior year his last.
“Hope was one of the reasons I stuck it out,” Atkinson said. “I promised that I would not retire before she graduated and I don’t want to rank podium appearances but watching that kid grow up around our team, around the sport, and to finish with her and our team standing on that podium is something I will take to my grave.”
Oelkrug hopes to continue her good-doings as well as her stellar running career at Ohio University next year where she will be running cross country and track for the Bobcats.
But she isn’t averse to the fact that on the track, she’s making a jump from a Division III high school to a Division I college.
“In college, I want to get my feet in the water because going from senior at Division III high school to a freshman at a Division I college is a pretty big jump. I might be racing against 25-year-olds,” Oelkrug said. “But I’m excited because most of the other incoming freshmen are from DI schools so I’ve never raced them.”
In her short time left at Liberty Center, Oelkrug hopes to make her second state appearance in track in both the 1600 and 3200 relay as well as her first appearance in the 800.
But her impact at Liberty Center has already been made in a multitude of ways no matter what happens the rest of the way and in running, Atkinson believes her impact is far from over.
“She’s no doubt a future hall-of-famer and I believe her best running has yet to come,” Atkinson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.