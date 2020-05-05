Lincoln, Nebraska and Defiance, Ohio are more than 11 hours apart, a 720-mile distance.
For a group of dedicated Defiance runners, however, the distance didn’t matter.
With the Lincoln Marathon and Half-Marathon originally scheduled for the weekend forced to go virtual due to the coronavirus outbreak, a plan to run all over the country had to adjust.
Wes Moats has run in 34 of 50 states in America and the Lincoln Marathon was the next opportunity for the Defiance resident to check off another state and race off the list.
Moats’ running group, which includes his son Colin – a Defiance High School senior –, Scott Stambaugh and his wife Audrey, Dan Michel, Doug Bush, Brandon McCann, Michael Wahl, Jim Williams and Jason Hoeffel, were set to compete in Nebraska Saturday, with Moats and Michel running the full 24-mile marathon distance, and the rest running a half marathon.
With the race being altered by social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, race organizer Lincoln Track Club was unable to refund registration fees as a volunteer non-profit. Instead, coordinators provided the option for runners to compete in the virtual marathon as they run the race distance, submit their times online and receive shirts and medals.
“I’d planned a marathon in all 50 states, Saturday made it 34,” explained Moats. “It’s a lot of fun, we have 10 to 12 of us that run regularly together, we have a fun time going places together. We’ve been to Rhode Island and Oregon. It’s so nice that my friends know I want to do one in all 50 states and they look at marathons just in those states I haven’t done yet.”
“We’ve got a pretty decent running group, some Saturdays there’s 12-15 of us and at least a core group of six to eight to show up for our Saturday runs,” said Stambaugh. “There were nine of us planning on going to Lincoln and we got an Airbnb, booked everything.
“Wes and Dan Michel were going to compete in the Bataan Memorial Death March (a marathon at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico) that was the first weekend as everything shut down. Brandon McCann was going to do one in Vegas and in Lincoln. Lincoln was our big group event.”
With the trip to Nebraska out of the question, the group adapted. A group of high school running standouts also joined the group for the local run, with Moats being joined by Defiance High School teammates Mhalicki Bronson and Abby Horvath, along with Ayersville senior Noah Fisher.
“They did the half (marathon) and we required them to start a half hour after we did,” joked Stambaugh. “That didn’t matter, they still passed us.
“It just morphed into, we’re making this Nebraska, Defiance, Ohio. I reached out to City Beverage and they put together a ‘Welcome to Nebraska’ banner that we put up at Jim Williams’ house, about a halfway point. Each one of us had a big one that had James Williams on them from the different marathons he’s done.”
Starting at about 6:30 Saturday morning, the runners had a national anthem and prayer beforehand, sticking with their usual routine.
“There were about 10 of us who trained all winter,” explained Michel. “Some of us were running two marathons, some were training primarily for the race in Lincoln on May 3. Of course all of the marathons were cancelled so we were really disappointed since a typical training program is about four months long. When Lincoln announced they would give us the option to run the race virtually, we picked a day and planned a course.”
The runners’ path, though not packed with crowds like traditional events might have been without coronavirus concerns in place, was not empty, however, with neighbors and residents cheering on the group as they completed racing in the midst of beautiful weather on Saturday.
The runners were also far from alone in the festivities.
“A few of our wives, (Beth Michel, Amy Williams and Heather Moats) decided to be our roving race support crew,” added Michel. “They made signs all week to hold up at the different water stops and had all kinds of refreshments for us. They started us off with hype music and played the national anthem just like they do at all the races.
“It was probably the most fun we have had running any marathon yet. Seeing all the people we know holding signs and cheering for us was pretty incredible.”
16 states remain on Moats’ quest to run all over the country, with western states like Idaho, Montana and Washington on the list, along with New Hampshire, Vermont, Maryland and Delaware on the East Coast.
Alaska and Hawaii are also on the list, with Hawaii being saved for last.
Noted Moats: “It made it a lot of fun, we had a great time. I’d highly recommend anyone to be a runner. The friendships we’ve all developed make it so much fun.”
