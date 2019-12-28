HICKSVILLE — There will be a new champion in the Route 49 Boys Basketball Classic tonight as Antwerp and Edgerton claimed semifinal victories Friday night at Hicksville.
In the opener, the Archers outscored Edon 24-3 in the second quarter and cruised to a 69-37 win over the Bombers. The nightcap followed a similar path as Edgerton put up 20 second quarter points to take control in posting a 44-31 victory over host Hicksville.
The Bulldog win over the Aces ends a five-year run of championships for Hicksville.
Edon and Hicksville will square off in the consolation game at 4 p.m. while Antwerp and Edgerton will then meet in the championship contest immediately following the consolation game.
Edgerton turned a three-point lead after eight minutes of action into a 14-point halftime lead and the Bulldogs never looked back.
After a three-point play by Edgerton’s Arryn Pahl started the second quarter scoring, Jacob Miller answered with a pair of free throws for Hicksville to keep the Aces within 13-9.
Consecutive baskets by Noah Landel and Logan Showalter along with a three-pointer from Jaron Cape quickly pushed the Bulldog lead to 20-9.
“The kids executed really well tonight and bought into what we were trying to do,” commented Edgerton head coach Matt Ripke. “We talked about just running our offense and taking advantage of opportunities and they did that.”
Travian Tunis scored seven points off of the bench for the Aces, helping Hicksville trim the deficit to 24-16 but the Bulldogs responded.
A basket from Pahl and two more buckets by Showalter, including a running shot at the halftime buzzer, put Edgerton on top 30-16 at the midway point.
Hicksville did try to make a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to ten at 35-25 and 37-27, but the Bulldogs answered each time.
Edgerton was able to spread it out and take care of the basketball down the stretch, committing only two turnovers in the period and hitting seven foul shots to seal the victory.
“That was one of our better defensive efforts,” Ripke noted. “We turned the corner a little against Wauseon. I give my assistant coaches a lot of credit as they put in a lot of time in preparing the kids and they have bought into the game plan as well.”
Showalter finished the night with 15 points and nine rebounds for Edgerton, which improves to 4-2 on the season.
Noah Landel added seven points with Colin Gary finishing with six points, two assists and three steals.
The Aces, who fall to 5-2 overall, were led by Tunis with 11 markers and Jackson Bergman with nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
After holding a 13-8 lead at the end of one quarter in game one, Antwerp turned up the intensity in the second quarter and took control of the contest in moving to 7-0 on the season.
The Archer defense limited Edon to one of nine shooting in the second quarter and forced a quartet of turnovers in the stanza.
Meanwhile, Antwerp connected on 9 of 14 shots in the period as the Archers seized a 37-11 halftime lead.
“One of the things talked about after the first quarter was speeding up the tempo,” noted Archer head coach Doug Billman. “I thought our kids came out and did just that. We were able to put some pressure on them defensively and we worked for good shots and was able to get some easy baskets as well.”
Sophomores Luke Krouse and Jagger Landers ignited the blue and white in the second quarter. Krouse posted ten points in the stanza while Landers added seven with both hitting double figures in the contest.
Antwerp posted a 48-24 advantage at the end of three periods before cruising to the eventual 69-37 win.
Jagger Landers topped the Archers with a double-double, totaling 18 points and ten rebounds while also dishing out four assists and picking up three steals.
Krouse finished with 14 markers, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while Jayvin Landers chipped in 11. Jacob Savina bucketed eight points as well for Antwerp.
“We got into a little bit of foul trouble so it was good to see other guys step up and play well for us,” added the Archer mentor.
Nathan Myers topped Edon with ten points and Drew Gallehue posted nine for the Bombers, who fall to 3-5.
ANTWERP (69) — Eaken 5, Jag. Landers 18, Jay. Landers 11, Krouse 14, Hines 0, Schuette 4, Sheedy 4, Savina 8, Lichty 5, Grant 0. Totals 27-53 10-14 69.
EDON (37) — Berry 4, Schaffter 4, Myers 10, Siebenaler 0, Skiles 2, Kiess 0, Kiess 4, Dye 2, Dulle 0, Zulch 2, Gallehue 9, Hulbert 0. Totals 16-41 4-6 37.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 5-18 (Jay. Landers 3, Krouse 2), Edon 1-8 (Berry). Rebounds: Antwerp 33 (Jag. Landers 10), Edon 20 (Zulch, A. Kiess 4). Turnovers: Antwerp 10, Edon 18
Antwerp 13 24 11 21 — 69
Edon 8 3 14 12 — 37
EDGERTON (44) - Blue 0, Cape 10, Roth 0, Pahl 5, Ripke 0, Landel 7, Gary 6, Wolfe 1, Showalter 15, Wilson 0. Totals 15-30 11-19 44.
HICKSVILLE (31) — Tunis 11, Myers 3, Balser 0, Straub 0, Bergman 9, Miller 4, Baird 2, Slattery 0, Turnbull 2, Hootman 0. Totals 10-37 10-17 31.
Three-point goals: Edgerton 3-8 (Cape 2, Gary), Hicksville 1-11 (Myers). Rebounds: Edgerton 31 (Showalter 9), Hicksville 17 (Bergman 6). Turnovers: Edgerton 12, Hicksville 8.
Edgerton 10 20 5 9 — 44
Hicksville 7 9 8 7 — 31
