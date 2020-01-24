With the Thursday vote to remove Holgate from the Green Meadows Conference now official, everybody’s attention is now turned to the open spot the Tigers once held in the league.
It seems like everybody has an idea on who should step in, and since I like all things gossip, I guess it’s my turn to give you a few of my ideas.
So without further ado, here are my ideas on who replaced Holgate in the GMC.
Idea one: Paulding.
Getting the Panthers from the Northwest Conference would be, to be the best Spock I can, the most logical. With Antwerp and Wayne Trace already members, it would make the most sense for the third school from Paulding County to join the league.
Paulding already has long-standing rivalries with a majority of the league, and logistically seems to make a great deal of sense.
Cons: Paulding was in the league as a charter member in 1962. The Panthers left in 1974 to head to its current home in the NWC. Apparently, there is some bad blood because of the move. Also, Paulding would be the biggest school in the league and that would likely make someone upset.
Odds (If I were taking bets on what would happen): 2-1 favorite. This seems to be the favorite, and again, the one that makes the most sense.
Idea two: Patrick Henry.
Stay with me here. I was talked into this one earlier today. Holgate’s removal was done in part for football, and what would help the profile of the league more than a perennial powerhouse like the Patriots. Also, Patrick Henry brings with it a wrestling program, something Holgate didn’t have.
If you are worried about travel, its about an eight-mile difference between the outgoing Holgate and incoming Patrick Henry.
Cons: The ball would be in the league’s court for this one. There is no question Patrick Henry would be an upgrade, but would the Patriots want to leave their longtime home? The same old-timers who were against the Holgate move would not want to see Patrick Henry head to what they would consider an “inferior” conference.
Odds (again, if I were taking bets): 8-1. I’ll use the insider term “value pick” for this one. Not the favorite, but something that would pay off if it were to happen.
Idea three: Do nothing.
Again, stay with me here. The idea of a new team joining is to fill out a football conference schedule. The idea of teams filling their schedules with teams of their choosing is appealing to some. As of now, I know Tinora has done this with games coming up against Lima Central Catholic. It would help solidify the conference, which is something they are after.
For the rest of the sports, it would mean taking a week off from league play. While that doesn’t sound like a huge deal, it would mean occasionally going 10-14 days between games once the season starts.
Cons: Pretty much what the last paragraph says. While coaches say they like the days off to work out issues, having two weeks between games causes some rust.
Odds (again, if I were taking bets): 50-1.
Idea four: Some combination of Leipsic and Columbus Grove.
While everybody is looking at Paulding to leave the NWC, maybe we should take a look at another league school in Columbus Grove.
The Bulldogs have close to the same argument here as Patrick Henry. Columbus Grove brings a solid football program, plus would bring a solid wrestling team. Additionally, the Bulldogs have been fairly productive on the basketball court as well.
Staying in the Putnam County League for everything but football would also be a possibility in the GMC, although I do not know how much either would be interested.
Cons: While the Bulldogs on paper seem like a good idea, the trips would be rough. One-way trips of about an hour to most of the league would be a killer.
Leipsic’s involvement would depend on the school and the Blanchard Valley Conference. Much like Columbus Grove, the GMC would have to work out a deal with another league on dual membership.
Odds: 250-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.