I’m going to use a line from one of my favorite TV writers, Aaron Sorkin.
What kind of day it has been?
A line so good, he used it as an episode name, twice.
I was thinking about that as I made the trip back from Columbus.
Well, not so much one day as the last two.
A famous line in our industry is “stick around long enough, you’ll see everything once.”
Boy, did that come true in the last 48 hours.
I was going to use this space to talk about the odd happenings of playing tournament games in empty arenas.
I got to see both Evergreen and Ottawa-Glandorf score victories on Wednesday, and if you follow me on Twitter, you’ll notice how I was impressed that despite the small crowd size, it wasn’t nearly as quiet as I had envisioned in my head on the way to the Stroh Center in Bowling Green.
I was expecting the same on Thursday afternoon, where a crowd of no more than 1,000 was going to take the space of 10,000 seats in St. John Arena to watch the Napoleon girls basketball team play in the Division II state semifinals.
I was wondering how that was going to work, when I heard on my radio the Big 10, Big 12, SEC, American, MAC and WAC conference tournaments had all been called off.
It had registered to me that coronavirus fears were real, but I hadn’t considered cancellations, well until the NBA did it Wednesday night.
Even worse was the stoppage of the ACC tournament, which was canceled on live TV and radio roughly 15 minutes before the first game was to tip-off.
If there was ever an ominous sign, I guess that was it.
When that happened, everything got flipped upside down.
Mere moments from St. John Arena, home to this year’s girls Final Four, I got a call from a friend of mine. He had seen on Twitter the OHSAA was going to call off the rest of the winter sports tournaments, and wanted to know if I knew anything about it.
Fearing the worst, I explained that I had just made the two-hour trip, and have heard nothing. The response?
“Sit tight, I don’t think this is going to be played.”
The feeling of helplessness was confirmed mere minutes later when Aaron Gross, our sports editor called me to tell me that in fact, nothing was to be played.
I’m now torn. My heart goes out to the Napoleon girls basketball team, who may or may not get a chance to win a state title. I feel bad for Evergreen, who was in a position to do something a sports team at Evergreen has never done, reach a state final four.
(Evergreen has had wrestlers win state titles, but the furthest a team has advanced was a girls basketball regional final, the same round the boys would have played in Saturday night).
Also, what is to make of the 22 local wrestlers, who have worked so hard to advance to the biggest meet of their collective careers?
For the rest of this space, I’m going to echo the same thoughts Aaron had earlier in the week.
I get it, I’m not happy about it.
I’m not going to make this political, for that you’ll have to follow me on Facebook, but I’ll say that earlier in the process, I was not for any of this.
As I’ve had the time to process more information, I’ll agree that we are potentially saving lives, but for some that’s a hard pill to swallow.
I’ll end with this.
For those of you who planned on competing this weekend, I hope you understand the support you still receive from your school and community.
I can tell you it sucks to not wrestle, or play basketball, in front of the largest crowds in your life, but what good does that do you?
Look at it this way, this is a small life lesson. Sometimes life isn’t fair, but you’ll have this to look back on.
At least you have this.
People will remember the 2019-20 winter sports season for the rest of their lives.
