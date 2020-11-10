In a year unlike any other, an on top of regulations the Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Ohio Department of Health has set in this year of COVID, the OHSAA added to the mix the usually challenge of staging this year’s state cross country meet at a new facility, Fortress Obetz in the small community of Obetz, located southeast of Columbus.
For those of you who didn’t make the trip, think of Diehl Park in Defiance. Now add stone lots for parking, a dozen soccer fields and an all-purpose turf facility, and you’d come close to the Fortress.
There was no moaning and groaning about the venue change. After a decade of running at National Trail Raceway, coaches and runners alike were happy with the move.
“This course is beautiful,” said Liberty Center coach Tim Atkinson. “It’s well laid out. It’s a step up from where we usually run.”
Runners, like Archbold’s Kylie Sauder, also enjoyed the new facility.
“It was a good course,” Sauder said after finishing 17th in the Division III girls race. “It went by fast enough.”
Another All-Ohio performer gave a glowing review of the new course.
“I love this course a whole lot more than the old course,” admitted Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades, who finished in 16th place. “It’s really, with only one hill, which I really like.”
Rhoades finished the Division II race in an even 19 minutes. Last season, running at National Trail, she finished 40th in 19:31.
The course did feature a lot of running in the same places. So fans who did sit in the football stands could see most of the races (another plus as compared to National Trail Raceway), the runners went by the same spot on the course by the football field three times.
“There was a lot of turns,” explained Liberty Center’s Nathaniel Elieff.
Another change, albeit uncontrollable, was the temperature. The Division III races were are 9 and 10 a.m., where the temps stayed in the upper 50s. By noon, when the Division II boys race started, the temperature went up about 20 degrees.
“It was weird being warm and sunny,” added Elieff, who was also named All-Ohio. “In years past, it’s been super cold out.”
That also didn’t bother the runners.
“I prefer running in the heat,” said Rhoades. “I’m not a fan of the cold.”
By the end of the day, it was a good opener for the state meet at Fortress Obetz. The plan for 2020 is to have the state football championships be contested at the facility, as an ODH order has limited attendance to 1,500. Hosting football championships in a 6,500 facility might not be doable, but cross county in the state might have found a new home.
