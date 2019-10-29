Since I’m the guy who brought you GMC travel map (if you have no idea what I’m talking about, look on Twitter), I’ve been assigned by management to do the math on football playoffs. For those of you who love high school football (like me), you know this is the best week of the year.
I’ve decided to do my best this week to figure out where everybody is playing. Before I tell you I understand the computer points and can tell you what everybody’s third level points are, I should inform you I used some help from everybody’s friends: Joe Eitel and Drew Pasteur.
Since I have your attention, let’s figure out where the nine area playoff teams are heading to.
Division VII
Two games will decided the final rankings of Division VII: Leipsic/Arlington and McComb/Liberty-Benton. I’ll say now, I have Leipsic and Liberty-Benton winning those games. The Leipsic win secures the Vikings’ spot at No. 1, and will have Leipsic hosting Mohawk in the first round.
An Arlington win over Leipsic puts the Red Devils into the to four, and causes some trouble in the region.
I’ll get to the other game in a minute.
Patrick Henry is in a somewhat unusual spot. The Patriots are sitting in the top four, and can’t really move anywhere. With a win against Delta (which they should get), they can jump one spot. I see the Patriots jumping out big early, sitting as many players as possible, and jumping up to the third spot in the rankings and hosting Edgerton in the opening round.
Edgerton had a couple hiccups in defending its GMC crown, but the Bulldogs should close with a win at Ayersville and get back on track before heading into the postseason.
Edon is also sitting in a good spot. The Bombers close at Stryker, and should also get a win. It keeps the Bombers at No. 7, and a trip to Norwalk to face St. Paul would be in the first round.
Now, I told you earlier a game that would affect the region is McComb and Liberty-Benton. I have L-B winning, which would put McComb fourth in the region. A McComb win pushes the Panthers up to No. 2, which would shift the rest of the teams down a spot.
Division VI
The math is not nearly as complicated in Division VI. Liberty Center and Archbold can make Week 11 plans, while Fairview is a win away.
Let’s start with the two NWOAL teams. Liberty Center closes the season at Evergreen, and a probably win puts the Tigers second in the region. I see a matchup against Fairview, who needs a win Friday at Ottawa Hills to get in. I put Fairview seventh in the region, as I see Archbold falling to Wauseon in a very close game.
Should Archbold win, Fairview would likely end up at Liberty Center. The Streaks would end up hosting a playoff game.
Liberty Center fans should also be pulling for Lucas this week. A small upset by the Cubs against Lima Central Catholic would push the Tigers to the top spot in the region.
An interesting team in the region is Gibsonburg, who will go 10-0 and – barring some upsets – will be left out of the playoffs.
Division IV
Even with just two local teams (Wauseon and Ottawa-Glandorf), this is still an extremely hard region to figure out. Both teams close the regular season with tough games that can go either way.
As talked about before, Wauseon closes with a tough rivalry game against Archbold, where the winner gets a piece of the NWOAL crown. Ottawa-Glandorf will go for a WBL title against Wapakoneta.
Wauseon is in a little better spot of the two teams. No matter what happens to the Indians, they will host a game next week. I have the Indians winning, and hosting Shelby. A loss to Archbold, and Wauseon will drop and host Bellevue.
Ottawa-Glandorf can also host in the opening round, but will need a win. I have the Titans getting that win, and hosting Bellevue. A loss drops the Titans to a six seed, and a game at Keystone.
Northern state
Not to draw the ire of Buckeye fans, I would like to take this time to mention the state to the north.
Growing up close to the border, I have friends who coach in the state and I want to take this time to wish them the best of luck.
By the way, if you think Ohio football is weird and odd about how teams make the playoffs, look into the way its done in Michigan. Better yet, if you have a few (a lot) of minutes, ask me sometime. We’ve gotten a few laughs in the office the past couple of weeks looking at district maps.
On the subject of neighboring state football playoffs, I believe they have already begun in Indiana. I would say I know for sure, but with everybody in, I can’t tell when it starts.
I do know this about Indiana, lets get back to the one basketball tournament.
Well kids, that just about does it for me. I’ll put my abacus away for another year.
