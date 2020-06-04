Guys, guys, I don’t want to upset anyone, but I got to see live sports.
No, not some Korean baseball at 6 a.m., or German soccer, or NASCAR (which I enjoy by the way), but American high school sports.
Actually, its my second event since March 12.
For those of you who don’t know, I serve as a PA announcer at Oakshade Raceway outside of Wauseon and got to announce with no fans in attendance on Saturday.
With restrictions slowly being lifted, area high school teams are banding together to play some sort of organized ball.
The first of the summer slate took place Wednesday night, with a very good Kalida team handling a very good Archbold team.
So, lets get to the questions everybody has.
First, I know you want to know what it looked like.
Well, between the lines, it looked like baseball. Not weird baseball with no fans (there were a fair amount of people at Memorial Park), but like actual baseball.
Music between innings, fans cheering, people upset at umps (well...actually I don’t remember a call where people were upset) and most of all, nine players in the field. If someone would have stumbled out of a bunker and happened upon the park, it would have looked normal.
In the interest of fairness, as I try to be as objective and fair as possible, I should mention that at times it did look like a game where the teams have had limited practice.
Now, the odd looking parts. Archbold varsity coach Dick Selgo, whom I’ve gotten to talk a lot with lately about BGSU baseball (more on that somewhere in this sports section), explained to me that only four people could be in a dugout at a time, so folding chairs were set up near the dugouts at an acceptable social distance and the rest of the players sat.
(Really, if you’ve even been to game at Archbold, you know everybody stands at the fence down the lines, which is what some of the players did).
As for fans, there was would I would call a “normal” amount. It appeared to be like usual, families sitting together, with friends at a socially distant space. Overall, I would call it a job well done, considering the circumstances.
Also, I didn’t check, as I was attempting my best to handle a couple of different things at once, but I believe each team was in charge of their own baseballs (or at least tracking down foul balls, which as some places, would count in the normal column).
For me, the game served multiple purposes.
One, I got to take in a live sporting event that I could watch without the use of my television.
Two, like most of the people in my profession, we’ve been either out of work, or helping the news (not sure if you’ve seen, some stuff has been happening) since mid March-early April.
By getting to take in an event, I got to see coaches (and PA announcers, and even radio personalities) that I haven’t seen in quite some time. Getting back on the field not only brings a sense of normalcy to coaches and players, but to people like me, who enjoy being out.
Speaking of news, I want to take a minute to be semi-serious. I am extremely thankful and gracious that I live and work in a part of the country that hasn’t seen the violence other places have.
Like the rest of you, I’ve seen the horror unfold through a screen, and can only hope that one day, we can live in a world where we put all of this behind us.
Also, if you’ve seen any video, chances are they have been shot from someone in the local news. Through social media, I’ve seen friends of mine attacked for simply doing their jobs. I’m not sure what hearing from me will do, but friends, thank you for all you do.
Local media is one of a kind, and we must all look out for each other.
