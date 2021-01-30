The first domino perhaps appears to have fallen in what are some are saying will be a massive shake-up of high school athletics.
Northwood AD Ken James let it be known to The Toledo Blade this week that Northwood, along with Ottawa Hills from the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, are in exploratory talks with Delta, Evergreen and Swanton of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League to perhaps, maybe, possibly create a new league.
Before we get too deep into this, I’d just like to say that I really don’t know what will happen. As someone with an interest in the three Fulton County schools, I’ve decided to step in and give some thoughts.
Let’s start with a reporter’s first question: why?
This would seem to solve two problems.
One, it will help Northwood, who has let it be known they are looking for larger schools play ever since 2019 when the Rangers’ football team went 10-0 and missed the playoffs as a Division V team. Division V Swanton and D-VI schools Delta and Evergreen would definitely help the Rangers accomplish that, along with an expansion to 12 playoff teams per region starting in the 2021 season.
For the three NWOAL schools, worries of a divide between the haves and have-nots has grown. The three have decided to take this time to find similar schools in size to link up with.
Now, for some of the issues.
First of all, it’s fairly obvious five schools in a league will not work. For football, the magic number is eight, but we’ll say six will work. So, where does that magic sixth team come from?
I believe the private schools are out, so that cuts down on the number of potential suitors. Looking at the TAAC, that leaves Montpelier, Edon and Hilltop.
The three Williams County schools are currently in the Buckeye Border Conference, which doesn’t play football. In theory, they could play football only in this new league, but that still leaves us with the original issue of having five teams in the league.
Would dual membership be possible? With the addition of Holgate, the BBC has already announced they will drop to a seven-game league schedule instead of the home-and-home 14-game league slate of past years.
That does leave room for dual membership if one so chooses.
By the way, if you are a talented football/wrestler/baseball player at Montpelier, you can currently be named all-league in three separate leagues. I think they could handle dual membership.
Now, if this potential new league can find a way to snag a Liberty Center or Patrick Henry, I think I’d be all for it.
Let me also float this idea out there: What if this league becomes football only, and the three Fulton County schools join the BBC? Does it really matter if a basketball/baseball league has an odd number of teams?
Now, for the unpopular part. Let’s say Montpelier, Edon and Hilltop do join this new hypothetical league. If you are Northwood, does that really solve your problem? While Montpelier is set in Division VI, Edon and Hilltop reside in the smaller Division VII. I feel like this puts Northwood back in the same situation they are already in.
Let’s also talk about one more issue.
I am a big believer in optics. In certain situations, what something looks like is more important that what something actually is. I feel that might be happening.
Before I go any further, I want to make it clear I don’t believe any school in this scenario is attempting to duck anyone. However, it does appear some schools are using this time of uncertainty to maybe get away from teams that seem to be doing all the winning. Again, something that looks worse than what it really is.
I also haven’t even begun to discuss what happens to Archbold, Bryan, Wauseon, Liberty Center and Patrick Henry.
Should they stay together, I’m sure a certain school would want to clear itself of the Northern Lakes League mishigas to find some solid footing, but that’s another problem for another day.
