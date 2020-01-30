The story of my San Francisco 49ers fandom dates back to Jan. 22, 1989. That was the date a six-and-a-half year old Randy remembers his first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl 23.
For those not familiar, it was the game where Joe Montana led the 49ers down the field in the last minutes to defeat the Bengals to win the teams third Super Bowl title.
I didn’t know until later I was jumping on a bandwagon for a team that had won titles the January before the summer I was born and two years later.
It was that game where a young, impressionable me took to the winners. (I’m also part glad, because of those who don’t follow football or have tried to forget, they beat the Bengals). I fell in love with the play of Joe Montana, Roger Craig and Jerry Rice, the physical play of Ronnie Lott and the coaching of Bill Walsh.
By the way, how has there not been a 30 for 30 on Walsh, or the West Coast offense?
Getting back to the game, I remember watching in my small living room and just being amazed at what these pro athletes could do. Little did I know how much my fandom would grow, beginning with the Super Bowl the next season.
At the time, I didn’t understand the coaching change from Walsh to George Seifert. I didn’t know you could retire from coaching, like people did from regular jobs. All I remember was my 49ers just crushing the Broncos and the guy who was to be the next Joe Montana in John Elway.
Soon after, my fandom exploded. San Francisco 49er pennants were hung in my room. Football cards, the plastic helmet and halloween costumes were a given. The ultimate of my early years, the 49er Starter jacket.
It was also easy to watch them on TV. It seemed like I could watch them play the late game of the doubleheader every other week. That was more than enough. Who would want to watch football all day, every day?
Little did I know, this would be my last title to enjoy for a while. My fandom also wavered, as Joe Montana suffered his injury and finished his career with the Chiefs. (Guess this year would have still kinda worked out). However, the play of Steve Young was enough.
After having to watch the hated Cowboys (yuck) with back-to-back titles, I was glad to see Steve Young win his title in Super Bowl 29. Him holding the Lombardi Trophy is an image I will never forget.
Bringing in all that talent that won that Super Bowl, I thought another run of titles was beginning. However, the next few years after that are all a blur. I remember the Steve Mariucci-coached teams that went to the playoffs, but times were not good.
I feel bad for Browns fans, because for a while I’ve lived you life. It was hard to stick with the team while undergoing some tough times. Every once in a while it looked like the team turned the corner, but unfortunately, it was back to cellar dwelling for a while.
I stayed with it, despite all the troubles. I remember that for the Jeff Garcia games, we also had starting quarterbacks like Tim Rattay and Jim Drunkenmiller. I wasn’t even that upset when Alex Smith was taken in the draft over Aaron Rodgers.
Bringing in Jim Harbaugh really brought back my fandom of 49er football. While his off-field exploits cause trouble, having Colin Kaepernick with coach Harbaugh was a match made in heaven. Seeing them advance to the Super Bowl (err...Harbowl) in 2012 really got me believing again.
Outside of the championship wins, the greatest moment I remember is when Eddie Debartolo, Jr. was enshrined into the pro football Hall of Fame. His leadership carried those teams, but his off-field demons nearly cost me my favorite team.
Upon learning of his financial problems, it was hard to stay a fan. It was even tougher when the new owners of the team ran them straight into the ground. For the first time in my life, it was easy to to skip games, because I already knew what the outcome was going to be.
My fandom skips ahead to the very recent. I was excited on the hiring of John Lynch as the General Manager of the team. It legitimately felt like a change, and one for the better. The hiring of Kyle Shanahan and bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo got me excited to be a 49ers fan again.
Young, exciting players. A defense that dominates and a coach that seems to be ahead of the rest of the league? I can’t wait to be that kid watching the Super Bowl again Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.