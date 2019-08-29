The 97th installation of the River Rock Rivalry didn’t disappoint a crowd of around 5,200 Friday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium, except perhaps for those on the home sidelines.
Despite committing a pair of turnovers, only recording six first downs and tallying less than 200 yards of total offense, Napoleon had what they needed to claim a win in the century-old series, bashing their way to a 21-13 victory over Defiance to reclaim the River Rock for the eighth time in head coach Tory Strock’s tenure.
“It’s so hard to win in this rivalry and I don’t know what each team is going to go on to do throughout the year,” explained Strock after an emotional postgame speech to his team. “But when these two teams meet week one, they both looked like playoff contenders because of what this game brings out in both teams ... That’s what a rivalry game should be: a good, clean, hard-played game.”
The game, which never featured more than a seven-point lead for either side, was broken open by the gritty running of junior fullback Jarrett Gerdeman, who bruised his way for 156 yards on 19 carries and scored all three Napoleon touchdowns. A 69-yard touchdown by the 5-9 speedster gave Napoleon a 14-7 lead midway through the second period after a trick-play pass on fourth down for Defiance came up short despite Romero Pearson breaking wide open for a would-be touchdown.
Gerdeman also scored the game-clinching score in the fourth quarter from 13 yards away with 7:46 left in regulation, breaking five tackles on his way to the end zone to cap off an outstanding day.
“It just seems like about every single Napoleon-Defiance game, guys just make plays,” said Gerdeman. “Crazy things happen every single year. This year we were able to make the bigger plays and when they were crucial and it just feels amazing right now.”
Added Strock: “We always have a horse or two and we feed that horse. We ride them and we asked a lot of them tonight.”
For Defiance, Thursday’s season opener will be remembered as a night of what could have been.
The Bulldogs, despite a three-and-out on their first possession and a lost fumble at their own 12 on the first two possessions of the night, regrouped and outgained the Wildcats by nearly 100 yards on the night. However, a lack of execution in the red zone and three turnovers were too much to overcome along with a sputtering second-half offense.
“When you start turning the ball over like that, you’re giving the other team too many opportunities,” explained DHS coach Kevin Kline. “I think if you’re a fan, you came out here and saw a typical Defiance and Napoleon game, as hard-hitting, as physical as you’re going to see.
“Right now, the immediate thing is you want to hang your head and crawl in a hole somewhere. I know our kids are tough-minded though and we’ll bounce back from it. We’ve got a lot of season left ... and I think there’s still a lot of good things happening with this team.”
In the second half, Defiance drove to the Napoleon four and was intercepted in the endzone on second and goal. The next play, Napoleon fumbled the snap and senior Jaden Sepeda pounced on the loose ball at the Wildcat 20. Defiance again was held out of the endzone on four plays in the red zone.
With 7:39 to go after Gerdeman’s third score, Defiance again moved the ball down field, converting a fake punt with a 17-yard pass from Caden Kline to Tyrel Goings before a 39-yard rush from Aaron Cruz. The Bulldogs’ drive stalled after reaching the Napoleon seven before a fourth-and-goal from the 11 was snuffed out.
Six plays later, Napoleon was able to storm the turf at Fred Brown Stadium and hold the River Rock Trophy aloft once more.
“Our defense, man, we thought they were going to be a strength for us,” said Strock. “Here’s the thing, our defense played really, really well. But Defiance is going to expose you sometimes because they’re physical. They’ve got some stout dudes, they’ve got some playmakers and it wears you down.
“We talked all week, there’s going to be highs and lows and our kids buy into it.”
Goings finished with 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first offensive start at fullback for the Bulldogs but was held to just 14 yards on eight carries in the final two quarters.
Defensively, Wes Jeffries-Babcock led the charge with 11 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss while forcing a fumble. Romero Pearson’s 11 tackles paced the DHS defense.
NHS DHS
First Downs 6 14
Rushing Yards 38-182 45-163
Passing Yards 97 33
Total Yards 279 196
Passing 9-14-1 2-5-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties 0-0 2-10
Napoleon 7 7 0 7 — 21
Defiance 0 13 0 0 — 13
N — Gerdeman 6-run (Schumm kick).
D — Goings 1-run (Hutcheson kick).
N — Gerdeman 68-run (Schumm kick).
D — Goings 1-run (kick failed).
N — Gerdeman 13-run (Schumm kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Napoleon — Gerdeman 19-156; Fields 4-13; Chipps 4-8; Aldrich 4-5; N. Brubaker 3-(-7); Tan. Rubinstein 2-6; Warncke 2-1. Defiance — Goings 20-80; Cruz 6-50; Kline 6-6; Kellermyer 4-6; McDonald 2-9; Rey 2-7; Sweeney 1-5. PASSING: Napoleon — Warncke 2-5-1-33. Defiance — Cruz 8-12-1-97; Kline 1-2-0-17. RECEIVING: Napoleon — Malone 1-21; Tan. Rubinstein 1-12. Defiance — Kline 4-21; Sweeney 2-35; Goings 2-21; Pearson 1-28; Baskin 1-9.
