Over the course of over 100 years, 96 meetings and countless families and generations involved, one thing has remained the same: the passion for the rivalry between Defiance and Napoleon on the football field.
The two squads will meet up on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance for the 11th time for the River Rock, which has added a wrinkle to the always-fiery rivalry between the two schools just 16 miles apart.
Though Napoleon holds a 7-3 advantage in games played for the Rock and a 53-41-2 edge in the storied history of the rivalry, the Bulldogs of Defiance are the ones currently in possession and have no plans to give it up.
“I’ve been on the other side of it where we wanted to get the Rock and it seems like you’re pretty motivated and you work pretty hard to get it but trying to keep it, that’s even harder,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline, who guided Defiance to a 35-21 win to open last season that snapped a two-game skid in the rivalry. “(The rivalry’s) pretty big and not just from the standpoint of the two towns being close to each other ... it just seems like it sets up for some of the rest of your season.”
For Napoleon’s Tory Strock, who is 7-4 against the Bulldogs in his coaching career, the drive to make it an eighth win is as strong as ever.
“Even going back to 2008, my first year, (the intensity) is the same,” explained Strock, whose Wildcats caught fire after an 0-2 start with six straight wins in the middle of last season. “It never gets any less exciting, less tense, you name it. Nothing deteriorates. You’d think after a half dozen of them you’d get more comfortable but you don’t.
“We’re greedy, we don’t like to share. We had to share it with them last year for a year. We want that Rock back.”
Defiance has transitioned from a spread attack into a smashmouth backfield, headlined by senior Tyrel Goings, who will line up as a 6-4, 230-pound fullback along with senior wings Caden Kline and Cam McDonald and quarterback Aaron Cruz, back again for a second year under center.
“I’ll tell you this, they’ve tweaked their offense a little bit into a pistol Wing-T and we better tackle their fullback because he’s a load,” admitted Strock. “They remind me a little of Bowling Green the last couple years because they’ve got a quarterback that can make you miss. The minute you get too nosy and the guys aren’t disciplined, that quarterback is going to make you pay.”
Noted Kline: “We’ve been really happy with how hard they’ve worked in the offseason and going through the scrimmages. We haven’t been perfect, but I think that’s good too because you can pick out some things and correct some things. Hopefully it comes Thursday night and all that stuff comes together, everybody goes out and plays hard, does their job and we have a lot of fun.”
On the offensive side for Napoleon, Andrew Warncke is back again under center in the Wildcats’ pounding Wing-T rushing attack, having thrown for 783 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Leading rusher Jarrett Gerdeman (Jr.) is also back, hoping to improve on 2018’s line of 842 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Michael Chipps will get his first taste of the rivalry on the field at halfback with targets Donovan Malone (Sr., 6-1) and Nathan Brubaker (Jr., 5-9) also making their first appearances.
Skill players aside, the trenches are where things will likely be decided, with a veteran defensive front of Zach Parrish, Johnny Ceballos and Goings mixing in with new faces Jaden Sepeda and Mason Beauprez on the D-line for Defiance.
“I think the average person thinks that winning football games comes down to skill guys but coaches will tell you that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Strock. “Of course those things help but games are really decided in the trenches. I think in this preseason, outside of our defense – which has stood out to me as a strength this year – our greatest progress has been on the offensive line.”
The Wildcats will start three juniors and two seniors on the offensive front, with juniors Carter Burken (6-2, 280) and Demitrius Hernandez (5-11, 240) flanking the offensive line at the tackle positions.
Both coaches cited turnovers and penalties as some deciding factors in a game with both sides looking to establish dominance in the running game and field position.
“You look at the last couple of times that we’ve played, each year turnovers have played a major, major role,” said Kline. “I think that’s what you get when you have two really balanced teams. You have a big rivalry game like this, it comes down to if we can convert an extra first down and keep them off the field.”
Added Strock: “The whole key with what we want to do offensively, we have to stay on schedule. We want to be in second and medium, third and short all night.”
With a Thursday kick this year as Defiance hosts, the intensity is ramped up with plenty of other schools in attendance for the only show in town.
“I think for the general public and the fans, this is like Christmas in August,” said Strock. “I’ve never been a big fan of playing on Thursday but I know there’s a lot of fans and media that enjoy it. I’ll be honest, though, playing on Thursday has grown on me a little bit.”
“I think everybody’s anxious to get the football season started,” added Kline. “Everyone understands how big of a rivalry it is between Napoleon and Defiance and we’ll get a good crowd out here on Thursday and hopefully not disappoint those Bulldog fans.”
