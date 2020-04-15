A week ago, the Napoleon River Bandits cancelled their season in the wake of postponements and cancellations caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, including the cancellation of the 2020 American Legion Regional Tournaments and the 2020 Legion World Series.
What a difference a week makes.
According to River Bandits’ coach Chad Donsbach, the Bandits will see action this summer, with fingers crossed.
July 1 will mark the season-opening date for the River Bandits’ abbreviated season, but would depend on whether or not things are delayed further.
“We’re thinking that typically, we should have a good idea from Gov. DeWine that by then we could be able to be in groups of 50,” explained Donsbach. “We thought that might be a good start date. It helps avoid the high school season completely and it’s the latest date we felt like we could back it up and still have a season.”
The campaign, which still has district and state tournament dates in limbo, will not have the longer trips of traditional seasons. The program’s triennial trip to Alaska last year was off the schedule anyway but scheduled trips to Minnesota and North Carolina were cut.
“We’re going to miss out on going to Minnesota and a 96-team thournament that we go to in non-Alaska years. We had a trip planned for North Carolina in June to play on the (Legion) World Series field in Shelby,” explained Donsbach. “Obviously we’re not going to be able to do that and that’s a bummer. North Carolina and Legion baseball, it’s a different monster down there. The fields are packed every night, and unfortunately we’re going to miss out on that but we’re going to be able to do something and still build that team camaraderie.”
The plan heading into the summer campaign is to play contests that involve day trips only, keeping opponents in roughly a two-hour radius. Along with district opponents Toledo, Ottawa, Findlay and Pemberville, opponents from Sidney, Troy and Van Wert will also dot the slate.
“We’re going to try and get in as many games as we can, if we can,” said Donsbach. “If we have to play Ottawa or someone else four times, I don’t care.
“Initially, we were under the impression that the Ohio department had cancelled the season but it’s on hold. They’re going to make a decision around May 1 if they’ll have a district or state tournament. If they decide not to, we’re not sure what we’re going to do going forward but we’re going to actually do something to play.”
With projected new faces like Fairview’s Jackson Grine, Archbold’s Drake Mohring, Bryan’s Breven Deckrosh and Nate James, Archbold’s Drake Mohring, Hilltop’s Jay Garrett and Defiance’s Cam McDonald suiting up for the Bandits for the first time, the opportunity to still keep up a summer tradition on the area sports scene was a major factor in the decision to reboot the Bandits’ season.
“What (River Bandits’ general manager) Randy Bachman has created with the River Bandits and the experiences he gives kids on top of being able to play top notch baseball and be able to be seen, it’s something that we wanted these kids to get a taste of,” explained Donsbach. “We do so many amazing things during the summer. The experiences these kids get, it was worth it for us to try and get a season out of this mess.
“The number of former players that reached out to Randy and I hearing that they cancelled the season and how bummed they were and the memories they shared with us, that hit home for us. We’re talking about guys in pro baseball talking about the best summers of their lives was when they had a River Bandit uniform on. We knew we had to at least try something.”
For high school seniors like McDonald, James, Fairview’s Riley Lucas and Cade Polter, and others, the opportunity to salvage a heartbreakingly tough end to their final prep campaigns also stood out.
“The class of 2020 has had so much taken away from them,” added Donsbach. “They don’t get a prom, graduation is up in the air, the end of basketball was taken away for some. It seems like every time they look around, something’s getting taken away and I was even part of that, cancelling the season.
“My wife can vouch for it, I was grumpy, I was a bear to be around in the last few days. Now things have changed, there’s hope. I have the challenge of putting together a 14-day schedule before a possible district tournament. That’s going to make this shortened season fun. We’re going to play every day, we’re going to get after it.”
