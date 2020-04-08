Waiting for the call for American Legion regionals and World Series to be called off, which came earlier in the day Tuesday, the Napoleon River Bandits made the decision to call off the 2020 summer season.
“This decision wasn’t made lightly,” said River Bandit coach Chad Donsbach. “It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction.”
The call to cancel the 2020 season came after the American Legion announced no teams will partciapate in the eight regionals or the World Series.
“These times are unparalleled,” said American Legion Americanism Commissioner Richard Anderson, who oversees the national baseball tournaments. “And, while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
After close to three weeks of conferring with both River Bandit and American Legion baseball management, Donsbach decided pulling the plug on the season was the best decision for everybody.
“As heartbreaking as today was for me,” said Donsbach, “I can’t describe what these kids are feeling. Unfortunately, I think it’s the right decision right now.”
As a former regional host, Donsbach knows the effort put in to run the tournament, and he knows the host cities and workers are in a tight spot.
“The people that are hosting, what are they going to do?” said Donsbach. “It comes down to making the right decision.”
After a cancellation of the regionals and World Series, Donsbach saw on social media that Ohio was going to not play American Legion baseball statewide, and that was the final straw.
“I’ve seen a tweet from the Ohio American Legion that said the season has been canceled,” said Donsbach. “I’ve also seen other states say it’s just the postseason, and they’ll still play a regular season.”
For the River Bandits, they did not want to take a chance. Finding a place to play home games also came up as an issue.
“Our facilities will be unavailable,” said Donsbach. “Facilities won’t be available to us. At this time, the health and safety of our players is more important. I’d rather err on the safe side than have something harm the kids.”
Calling off the season came at a point when the River Bandits were really preparing for the start of the season, which annually begins around Memorial Day weekend.
“I was working on a couple of games for our North Carolina trip,” he said about the 2020 schedule. “But 99.8 percent of our schedule was done.”
Players that would have suited up for the Bandits this summer were: Hunter Bostater (Fairview), Landon Willeman (Napoleon), Cam McDonald (Defiance), Riley Lucas (Fairview), Drake Mohring (Archbold), Jay Garrett (Hilltop), Nate James (Bryan), Aidan Muehlfeld (Edon), Austin Lichty (Antwerp), Austin Bostater (Fairview), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Caden Craft (Ayersville), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Chase Clark (Antwerp) and Jackson Grine (Fairview).
