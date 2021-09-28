EDON — After the whirlwind of re-setting schedules and putting together a 2020 football season, area athletic directors certainly looked for more normalcy in 2021 and in many cases, that has occurred with six weeks of regular season football going off without a hitch.
For Edon and first-year AD Matt Ripke, it’s been anything but.
Whether because of COVID concerns at opposing schools during the regular season or some late off-season reshuffling, the Bombers’ football schedule hasn’t resembled many slates of the past.
“Number one, our first priority is to provide an opportunity for the kids to play,” said Ripke, who was approved as AD in June after spending a dozen years at Edgerton as a teacher and boys basketball coach. “We owe that to the kids, to our coaching staff and our community as well. Last year taught us not to take anything for granted.”
Amidst the Bombers’ 5-1 start to the year, matchups against defending Toledo Area Athletic Conference champion Northwood and county rival Montpelier have gone by the wayside scheduled for Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.
But even before those cancellations, Ripke had to reconfigure some things. Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic, originally slated to face the Bombers in week 10, opted to continue playing eight-man football in 2021 instead of returning to 11-man ball.
With TAAC colleague Ottawa Hills having a week 10 bye, the two schools agreed to move their week six contest to the final week of the regular season, giving the Bombers a hole in mid-September.
Enter independent Fort Loramie. The Redskins have competed as an unaffiliated school since starting varsity football in 2005 and have reached the playoffs 10 of the last 11 seasons. The teams agreed to a date in Edon this past Friday, a 24-21 comeback win by the Bombers.
The timeline for Fort Loramie’s late addition pales in comparison, however, to the quick turnaround the Bombers have put together so far this season to replace a pair of regular-season contests.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Edon announced that the Bombers’ game at Northwood would be a no-contest due to COVID-19 issues and that the school would be looking for an opponent. That opponent turned out to be another small-school powerhouse in the Norwalk St. Paul Flyers.
St. Paul, who played Edon in the first round of the Division VII playoffs in 2019, needed an opponent as well following a cancellation from conference opponent Greenwich South Central.
The squads met Saturday, Sept. 11 and played a 45-44 thriller that certainly made up for the 128-mile trip from Edon to Norwalk and the short schedule that saw a contract signed Tuesday afternoon.
The very next week, Montpelier was forced to cancel its second straight week of games because of COVID-19 protocols and this time, the Bombers looked north of the border. With Morenci (Mich.) being forced to cancel its conference game with Whiteford, the latter looked around for a matchup that fit for both sides and Edon and Whiteford agreed to the first matchup in school history between the two squads.
Edon entered at 3-1 while Whiteford was 3-0 and No. 2 in Michigan’s Division 8 rankings with a smash-mouth running attack to contrast with Edon’s five-wide spread attack. The two squads put on a 52-32 extravaganza on Sept. 17 that helped provide a challenge for both sides.
“Even as a first-year AD, I’ve known (Edon head football coach Bob) Olwin for years, we got to know each other when I coached at Defiance College for a couple years,” explained Ripke. “I know what he’s looking for and he knows I’m not going to go out and get a game that doesn’t fit with our kids.”
Rescheduling aside, the recent decision by the OHSAA to expand the postseason from eight to 16 qualifiers per region has changed a mindset in finding opponents for many schools, Edon included.
“It’s unique, really,” said Ripke. “Going to 16 teams, we could afford to challenge our kids with those open games that in the past, we might have shied away from. Our kids grew tremendously from that Norwalk game and that level of competition.
“We’ve been fortunate those two weeks that we found two high-quality opponents. We had a fantastic game at Norwalk and then with Whiteford … and that’s the whole thing, you do all this to provide opportunities and memories for these kids and this community.”
That battle-tested stretch has allowed the Bombers to hone their program into the No. 1 team in the D-VII Region 26 computer ratings and prepare for the postseason in a month’s time in a much different way than the TAAC often provides.
“Other schools understand what coach Olwin’s trying to do in building a program here and earning statewide respect,” said Ripke of the veteran mentor, who took over the Edon position in 2020 as his 11th head coaching stop in a career dating back to 1979. “The success that they’ve had the last year-plus and in the past as well, people know that if coach Olwin’s involved in it, they respect that program.”
With four games left in the regular season, including key TAAC contests against Cardinal Stritch and Ottawa Hills, the road is far from clear from any potential rescheduling needs as Ripke noted that Mondays and Tuesdays feature plenty of check-ins on game statuses.
