COLUMBUS — State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) and State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) honored the Fairview High School softball team at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday for winning the 2021 Division III state championship.
“This is yet another team that has overcome the challenge of not having a season last year,” McColley said. “I am proud of this exceptional group of young women for rising to the occasion.”
The championship marked the first state title for the Fairview softball program, which defeated No. 3 Wheelersburg 10-8 in the D-III state semifinals at Canal Park in Akron before earning a 10-0 run-rule victory in six innings against No. 5 Canfield South Range in the Division III state finals on June 6.
“The Fairview girls softball team showed incredible grittiness throughout the season capping it off with a fantastic state championship run that has made the Fairview community and all of Defiance County very proud,” said Representative Riedel. “Congratulations to a class group of young ladies and great coaches! It was truly a dream season for the Lady Apaches!”
McColley and Riedel presented resolutions on behalf of the Ohio House and Ohio Senate to the team.
