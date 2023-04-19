RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — The Freedom Township Men’s Club landed a big guest, both literally and figuratively, at Wednesday’s 33rd annual Sports Night as legendary Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas was at Ridgeville American Legion Post 454 to speak to a capacity crowd.
The crowd included a large contingent of Browns apparel and No. 73 jerseys to get autographs and photos with the former third pick in the 2007 NFL draft pick before a dinner was served to the crowd and Thomas spoke.
His speech lasted about a minute, thanking the kitchen for the fantastic meal before Thomas exclaimed that he’d rather get to what everyone else wanted to talk about and started answering questions that ranged from the toughest defensive lineman he ever had to face, to how many fish he caught in the famed story that he was out fishing with his dad on the day he was drafted to the Browns.
After that famed fishing trip, however, Thomas was hurried onto a private jet and flown to Cleveland where he would spend his entire 11-year NFL career as a Cleveland Brown, never making a playoff appearance but making a name for himself, making 10-straight pro bowls and six first team all-pro selections.
Throughout his career, team success was never much achieved, but he’s still proud of both his loyalty to the Browns and his NFL record 10,363 consecutive snaps which is the longest such streak since snap counts were first recorded in 1999.
“I have a lot of pride in two things in my career. One is my snap streak and two is the fact that I played my whole career in Cleveland,” Thomas said in media availability before the event. “Those are the things I think I have the most pride about because you just don’t see snap streaks like that and you don’t see guys stay in one place and I think loyalty was something that was ingrained in me as a kid.”
Thomas was a part of Browns teams that had a combined record of 48-128, saw nine different offensive coordinators in the 11 years he played there, and went 0-16 in his final season in 2017.
He’s still proud of his time in Cleveland but admittedly understood that for him, he needed to focus on winning his individual battles while donning the Brown and Orange.
“You can’t focus so much on the scoreboard being the report card for your own performance because if you do that then it is easy to just feel like what you do doesn’t matter,” Thomas said. “And you can’t lose the desire, you can’t turn apathetic on your own performance, you’ve still got to demand excellence out of yourself. So it is all about you vs. your opponent.”
Throughout the losing seasons, Thomas was impressed with the loyalty of Browns fans as well. He grew up in Wisconsin as a Green Bay Packers fan, so he understood how loyal fan bases can be. But with Green Bay, as Thomas astutely pointed out, that loyalty was never really tested much.
Browns fans across the state cannot relate to that feeling.
“Green Bay Packer fans are loyal, they’re passionate, but they haven’t been tested the way Browns fans have been tested,” Thomas said. “So many other sports franchises, when the team’s not doing well, they just turn it off, they stop paying attention. I almost think Browns fans pay more attention when things aren’t going well because they draw so much of their daily and weekly satisfaction on paying attention to what happens to the Browns for good or for bad.
“They want that emotional response and a lot of times it’s bad and it just makes them more passionate. Which is probably a character flaw because it makes them miserable sometimes.”
Thomas is a graduate of Brookfield Central High School, where by his own admission, his high school teams weren’t the greatest either. Coming out of high school though, he was still recruited everywhere from Virginia Tech to Colorado but decided to stay home at Wisconsin. There, he would win the Outland trophy for being the nations top interior lineman and also set school records in both the shot put and discus as well.
He’s taken those humble beginnings all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame where he will be inducted as a first ballot hall of famer this coming August.
He’s most excited to get to share the moment of being inducted with his wife and kids in Canton, who he attributes to being the biggest part of his own success in the NFL.
“Saturday afternoon, when I’ve got my family on stage, they’ve always been really important to me,” Thomas said of what he’s looking forward to most during the induction. “Just having them on stage with me when the bust gets revealed will be cool.”
Now, at the slim frame of 250 pounds compared to the 330 pound weight he maintained in the NFL, outside of occasionally making appearances on the NFL network as an analyst Thomas spends most of his time with family on his farm.
He loves to coach his kids and is currently helping coach fourth graders in shot put and discus back in Wisconsin, where he resides. He loves to hunt and fish and raises beef cows, steers as well as cash crops alongside businesses that “mostly revolve around football, sports and food.”
But as this appearance, and his own “dog pound” chants amidst a standing ovation as he got up to speak proved, he will always be a Cleveland Brown at heart.
