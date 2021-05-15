Registration is open for the 2021 Defiance College Yellow Jacket Classic golf scramble, presented by BSN SPORTS. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 11 at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance.
The annual golf event is run by DC’s Alumni Varsity D Club. Proceeds go to the Yellow Jackets’ athletic department.
On June 11, a shotgun start is set at 12:30 p.m. A boxed lunch is provided at check-in and numerous prizes are to be awarded in a variety of categories.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the golf fundraiser was held virtually from Aug. 1-16. Virtual participation also is available in 2021.
Those interested in supporting Defiance athletics through the Yellow Jacket Classic, as either a golfer and/or sponsor, are encouraged get more information and register as soon as possible at https://events.idonate.com/classic21.
