Another week of tough volleyball action commences for two area squads remaining in the tournament. In D-III, Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2) will take on Galion (24-1) while in D-IV, Miller City (22-3) will battle returning state champion Tiffin Calvert (24-1) in the regional semifinal at two sites.
The Titans advanced to the regional after a hard-fought win over Fairview, 25-23, 17-25, 25-12, 25-15 while the Tigers defeated Huron, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 as the two will tangle on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lake High School.
“We know that Galion is a strong defensive and offensive team,” explained Ottawa-Glandorf coach Amber Gerdeman. “They have a nice libero (Nicole Thomas) who we will be wanting to avoid and have two major strong offensive players including Samantha Comer and Taylor Keeran. They will be looking at these three players to step up for this regional match so we will have to work to slow them down.”
Thomas has 327 digs on the season and is 330-355 in serve receive anchoring the Galion defense. On offense Comer has 278 kills, 238 digs and 33 aces while Keeran has 267 kill, 38 digs and 39 aces in the serving game.
“They invite a lot of long rallies,” added Gerdeman. “With their defensive able to keep balls in play and their offensive making good choices with the ball, they are able to extend rallies and let the opponent make the error.”
Ottawa has relied on seniors Taylor Alt, Erica Annesser, Taylor Ricker, Nicole Gerten, Brianna Schimmoeller and Claire Eiden all season and will need them be the foundation again in regionals according to Gerdeman.
“I would like my team to stay disciplined,” she explained. “The girls need to trust their training and make good choices with the ball. Since there will be many long rallies we need to make sure that we aren’t losing our focus during them and don’t force anything at the net that isn’t there.
“Defensively, we need to make good reads and stay low. Galion throws a lot of balls around so we need to be ready to move and make some big plays.”
Alt leads the team in kills with 312 and 63 aces while Annesser has 210 kills and 35 aces. Eiden leads in digs with 416 while recording 27 aces serving.
“Galion is going to be our toughest battle yet,” admitted Gerdeman. “While we will have a game plan to slow down their offense, we will be looking to also control our side and play our game.”
Meanwhile at Elida on Thursday, the Wildcats face a tough task in the Senacas.
“Tiffin Calvert is the defending state champs and they are 24-1 this season,” explained Miller City coach Kari Wenzinger. “They have only lost four sets total all season. They have many returning players and they are very fundamentally sound and great blockers.”
Miller City defeated Leipsic, 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 25-18, 18-16 to reach the regional while Tiffin beat New Riegel, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11.
“They are very good defensively and put up a huge block,” added Wenzinger. “Their setter is very smart and is a great blocker also. They have big middle blockers and are very scrappy. They cover the whole court defensively and also can all put the ball down on offense.”
Zoe Meyer leads Calvert with 242 kills and 158 blocks while Hannah Miller has 182 kills and 172 digs.
Ashlyn Jones has chipped in with 181 kills, 65 aces and 238 digs while Emma White has 68 aces, 26 blocks and 132 digs while Hannah Meyer has 42 blocks.
As far as what the Wildcats will need to do to defeat Calvert, Wenzinger wants to see them push the play.
“I’d like to see the girls play aggressively,” she replied. “They must hit everything, play smart and not send over easy hits.
“Defensively, blocking will be crucial to help the rest of the defense to most effectively be able to set up the offense. Serve receive will be very important because Calvert serves very tough.”
Abi Lammers leads Miller City with 255 kills, 390 digs and 33 aces while Sofie van Wezel has 200 kills and 45 blocks.
Abi Teders has amassed 185 kills, 22 blocks and 30 aces while Katelyn Kuhlman has 101 kills and 33 blocks.
Setter Adrienne Kuhlman has 724 assists, 211 digs and 31 aces while Cayla Troyer leads the team in digs with 453 and 42 aces.
Winners at both sites will advance to the regional finals on Saturday at 2 p.m.
