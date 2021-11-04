MILBURY — Tinora volleyball’s season came to an end Thursday night at Lake High School as they fell in four sets to Margaretta, 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20 in the Division III regional semifinals.
The loss marks the end of the season for the Rams (21-5), who won their second straight district championship and third in four years as well as regaining a GMC title.
It’s a bitter end for the entire team, but especially for the six seniors in Macy Schlosser, Kjerstin Scott, Brooklyn Reineke, Quinn Horn, Makenna Reetz and Emma Chafins, whose high school careers have come to an end.
“The senior class set the tone for how we're going to work, how we're going to handle ourselves and what it means to be a good teammate,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said. “They've learned that from the people that have gone before them, and that that's who we are and what we're about. We're going to compete all the way down to when somebody says, hey, match over.”
The Rams did just that, as after an opening set that was dominated by the Polar Bears ability to get the Rams out of system with the serve, the Rams fought back hard in the second set.
The beginning of the set went much the way of Margaretta, who held a 16-13 lead when Tinora called timeout. Out of the timeout, the Rams went on a blistering 11-1 run to get it to match point before ultimately finishing the set off with a 25-18 win.
The run in the set was sparked, as it has many times this season, by senior middle hitter Makenna Reetz, who finished the night with a team-high 16 kills. In that second set run by the Rams, Reetz had four big kills in the middle to help put her team over the top 25-18.
The third set was marred by more errors for the Rams early against Margaretta’s serves, but Tinora made a run midway through the set as Brooklyn Reineke, who finished with 31 assists, eight digs and three aces, strung together a run aces to put the Rams within one.
However, Polar Bear senior outside hitter Devyn Eisenhauer proved to be too much for the Rams and they fell in the set 25-19.
“Sometimes your 110% that effort does it equate to the performance that you want,” Hagerty said. “That's a credit to Margaretta and their serving. They just kept us off balance and for whatever reason we weren't handling those serves.”
The Rams had been in this position before, down 2-0 in the GMC title match against Fairview before battling all the way back to get a conference championship.
Margaretta proved to be too much though, as outside hitters Eisenhauer and Kylie Leibacher continued to get into advantageous positions up front thanks to senior setter Jilienne Nason. A backline led by senior libero Kenna Stimmel, was just simply digging Tinora’s attacks.
Again, Reetz provided a spark for the Rams in the middle and down 19-14, she completely turned around the game essentially by herself with five straight kills to tie the set at 19 and force Margaretta to use its first timeout of the set.
“It took Brooklyn and everybody to get that ball up in front of her (Reetz) and that was a big deal for us,” Hagerty said. “We love it when she's in the front row for sure. And she really did step up for us tonight. We just couldn't put enough things together.”
Out of the timeout, the Polar Bears got a kill from Leibacher and an attacking error from the Rams and forced Tinora to call their final timeout down 21-19.
The timeout didn’t do the trick as Margaretta went on a 6-1 run to end Tinora’s season in four sets.
Margaretta (20-6) will now move on to play Liberty Benton in regional finals on Saturday. The Eagles swept their way through Johnstown in the first matchup of the night.
Nobody wants their season to end early, and because of that immediate sense of failure after a tournament loss, the accomplishments along the way are hard to see. The fact is, Tinora has never gone to back-to-back regional tournaments before.
“I said to the girls, ‘I know this is really hard right now. And whether it's next week or a month from now, a year from now, you're gonna look back and go, Wow, look what we did. Like, look what we did.’” Hagerty said. “And what's so cool about it again, is they did it as a team.”
Division III Regionals
At Lake
Margaretta def. Tinora 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20
Margaretta (20-6) - Devyne Eisenhauer 20 kills, 14 digs; Kenna Stimmel 27 digs; Jilienne Nason 38 assists; Kylie Leibacher 13 kills.
Tinora (21-5) - Makenna Reetz 16 kills, 3 blocks; Brooklyn Reineke 31 assists, 8 digs, 13/13 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills; Macey Schlosser 4 digs, 2 kills; Emma Chafins 10 digs, 15/17 serving, 3 kills, 13/15 serve receive; Quinn Horn 13 kills, 9 digs; Kjerstin Scott 4 kills, 3 digs; Emma Cramer 10 digs, 11/11 serving, 11/11 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 3 digs, 9/11 serve receive; Kaylee Dickinson 14 digs, 11/11 serving, 18/21 serve receive.
