For most schools in the area, volleyball season has come to a close. But two area schools, Tinora and Hilltop, will look to continue to extend their season in the regional tournament set to start on Thursday.
For Tinora, a trip to Lake High School in Millbury awaits on Thursday for the 21-4 Rams to to take on Castalia Margaretta (19-6) in a 7:30 p.m. Division III regional semifinal. It is the second straight season that the Rams have found themselves holding a district championship trophy, something never been done before in program history.
“You know, I’ve never thought about that. We’ve never talked about that,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said of the back-to-back achievement. “We certainly have talked a ton about the things that we have to do every day to get us there. But we usually don’t talk too much about the product goal. We truly didn’t look past any of our opponents along this trail so far. Each one has been a huge challenge for us. And as you know, we’ve just stayed determined.”
When Hagerty says that it was a challenge for her team to get here, that isn’t typical coach speak. After winning in sectionals over GMC foe Paulding, the Rams had to take on NWOAL champion Archbold and NBC champion Lake, which had combined records of 43-4 before playing Tinora. The latter had lost just one match earlier in the season to Ottawa-Glandorf.
“Oh, it’s gonna be huge,” Hagerty said of the experience her team is going to take into the regionals from districts. “Every time we get the opportunity to take the court and to get to play against somebody and the caliber of teams that we have late in our season is a really big deal for us.”
The competition in the playoffs so far is just part of the story too. The last three games of Tinora’s regular season came against Wauseon (17-7), Hicksville (18-7) and Fairview (18-7), the last two of which earned them an outright GMC title.
Getting to see that type of competition is helpful in more than one way.
“Those were some high level teams to have to compete with and I feel like though all of our preparation has helped us with that, both to both the competition part of the game along with the X’s and O’s, I think the competition part is, is one that we talk a lot about having the right frame of mind for and is something we pound into them everyday in practice,” Hagerty said.
The Rams are led by senior outside hitter Quinn Horn, who leads the team in kills (344), serve percentage (92.6), aces (41), and digs (298). Senior setter Brooklyn Reineke leads the team in assists with 726 and senior middle hitter Makenna Reetz is second in kills (221) and first in kill percentage (42.7).
As the Rams move onto regionals, competition will stay fierce with the tilt against Margaretta, the Sandusky Bay Conference runner-up behind Huron, which they swept in district finals to get to this point.
The Polar Bears are led by senior outside hitter Devyne Eisenhauer, who paces the team in kills (354), hitting percentage (23.5) and serve percentage (91.6). Junior outside hitter Kylie Leibacher is second on the team in kills with 236. Senior libero Kenna Stimmel leads the team in digs with 448 and senior setter Jiliene Nason leads the team in assists with 672.
Their district path was difficult too, defeating NBC runner-up Eastwood (19-3) in five sets and sweeping SBC champion Huron (18-7), the latter of which knocked Tinora out in regionals a season ago.
It will be a tough ask for Tinora to overcome the Polar Bears, but Hagerty knows her team can do it if they continue to do what they have done all season — staying in the now.
“The key for us is staying in the moment. It’s playing and keeping our mind in the moment,” explained Hagerty. “We have to forget about what just happened. We have to go back to asking ourselves, how did we just play that last ball? And was there something I needed to do differently in my mechanics?”
The winner will get the winner of Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal between Division III No. 4 Liberty Benton (26-0) and Johnstown (18-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
For Hilltop, a historic regional trip will send the 20-5 Cadets to Elida High School for a semifinal matchup with defending Division IV state champions Tiffin Calvert (22-3, No. 4 D-IV OHSVCA).
The Cadets eliminated BBC conference rival North Central in four sets and Hicksville in three to win their first district championship since 1994 under longtime head coach Janice Bruner, who has guided the program to the 1991 state title and a 1992 state tournament appearance in her 34-year, 466-win tenure.
Hilltop did it behind star senior outside hitter, Gabby Rodriguez, who had 17 kills in the district title win at Napoleon and leads the team in kills (410) and kill percentage (37.9). Seniors Mia Hancock (130 kills) and Jayma Bailey (143 kills) have also big for the Cadets up front while sophomore Libbie Baker has racked up a team-leading 86 blocks.
The Cadets will match up against a Seneca squad led by outside hitters Hannah Miller (Jr., 255 kills) and Kate Rombach (Sr., 141 kills) and sophomore middle hitters Caroline Lanicek (227 kills) and Camryn Shook (196 kills). Senior AJ Hemminger leads the team in digs with 259 while senior setter Emma White leads the team in assists with 758.
The winner of the 7:30 p.m. tilt between the Cadets and Senecas will take on the winner of the 6 p.m. regional semifinal at Elida between No. 2 New Knoxville (23-2) and No. 6 Leipsic (23-2). That regional final will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
