The Rams are back in regionals.
Thanks to a rugged regular-season schedule, experience from the program’s state semifinal run in 2018 and an improving team late in the year, Tinora appears to be peaking at the right time ahead of Thursday’s Division III regional tournament at Millbury Lake.
The Rams (20-5) will need all that and more, however, as the Region 10 field is as tough as it gets with the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the final OHSVCA D-III state rankings. The Rams will take on No. 2 Huron (21-2) in the late game of Thursday’s doubleheader at 7:30 p.m. while top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (24-0) takes on Johnstown Northridge (23-2) at 5 p.m.
“We’re going to get to play against the best in the state,” said Tinora coach Bretta Hagerty. “We’re so excited. We keep reminding the girls that we’re one of 16 teams left standing. We’ve fought and scratched and clawed for every point and our hope was that our experience that we’ve gained throughout the season was going to be there for us and something we could rely on.
Huron fell to Liberty-Benton in a hard-fought four-set match (25-12, 21-25, 31-29, 25-17) in the 2018 D-III regional semifinals following Tinora’s win over Galion Northmor before the Rams beat L-B two days later to earn the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.
Eight seniors dot the Tiger roster ahead of Thursday’s matchup with standout hitters MaKenna Schafer (6-0), Claire Solberg (6-2) and Sophie Lee (6-0) providing some daunting size to deal with.
“Here’s the deal with Huron, they have great athletes, very talented athletes on their team,” said Hagerty. “So many of them are going on to Division I-level volleyball and they’re very well coached by a veteran coach, Don Wood. This program, from the time we saw them, they were the opposite match at regionals two years ago, all those sophomores at that time, I knew this is something they’ve been groomed for and something they’ve been planning on. There’s a reason they’re ranked No. 2 in the state.”
Shafer, an Ohio University commit, leads the team with 246 kills with Solberg (167 kills), Lee (154 kills), senior Alizia Lagando (5-8, outside hitter, 148 kills) and senior setter Georgi Moody (5-9, 132 kills, Division II Wheeling University commit) adding a balanced offensive threat.
Solberg adds a team-high 67 blocks to the tally with Lee recording 64 and Schafer 51. Defensively, Lagando has led the team this season with 276 digs while junior Izzy Cozzie has 257. Moody is the Tigers’ main serving weapon with 42 aces and 205 total points this season on 339-358 serving while leading the charge with 737 assists. Lagando has 25 aces on 283-300 serving.
Huron’s lone losses have come outside conference play on Sept. 5 against Gates Mills Gilmour Academy and on Sept. 28 at Rocky River Magnificat. The Tigers picked up a convincing 25-5, 25-14, 25-12 victory over No. 19 Eastwood in the district finals on Wednesday to advance.
Huron has had a history of recent success with state titles in 1999, 2002, 2009 and 2014.
For Tinora, a five-loss regular season is a bit deceiving as the Rams’ losses have come to three D-I schools (Oregon Clay, Anthony Wayne, Sylvania Southview), unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf and 22-2 Fairview. Those five opponents have a combined 93-20 record this season.
The battle-tested roster will be a key for the Rams, along with seniors Tori Morlock, Lexi Wachtman and Tristen Norden bringing experience from the 2018 state semifinalist team.
“The most important thing and the key for this group of girls is they set a high standard in practice. We really get after it,” said Hagerty. “We’ve evolved as a team and as a group and that’s what’s fun about coaching.”
Wachtman and Morlock are a formidable 1-2 punch on the Tinora front line with 294 and 269 kills, respectively, while junior Quinn Horn has tallied 196 this season.
The Rams have racked up 243 aces as a team this season, led by junior outside hitter Quinn Horn’s 58 and Norden’s 56. With 40 from Morlock, 33 from Wachtman and 32 from senior defensive specialist Audrey Rittenhouse, success on the serving line will be key against Huron.
“We need to serve aggressively against Huron,” said Hagerty, whose Rams got seven key aces from Morlock in a three-set district final win over Paulding. “It’s not just that they have height or physical presence, their hitters have a lot of range and their back row does a lot. Then you throw that setter in there (Moody), she’s definitely a high-level player and can do a lot. It’s our job through our offense and our serving to shake that up a little bit and knock them out of their comfort zone. We’ve got our work cut out for us getting around and through their blocks.”
In the other D-III contest, the unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf Titans will try and stretch their record to 25-0 with a win over 23-2 Johnstown Northridge at Lake. O-G, led by Western Buckeye League Player of the Year Maddie White (263 kills, 126 aces, 22 blocks, 282 digs) leads the charge for the Titans, which are gunning for their first-ever state tournament appearance.
In Division IV, Leipsic and North Central will matchup in a regional semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Leipsic (21-3) is back in the regional round for the first time since 2018 while North Central (21-3) continued a historic season with a five-set comeback win over Hilltop in its district final.
The Eagles’ standout season has featured the program’s first-ever district championship, the first Buckeye Border Conference championship since 1986 and the first sectional crown in over two decades.
