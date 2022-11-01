Defiance County will be well-represented in the statewide regional volleyball tournaments this week as both Fairview and Hicksville will be making their first trips in school history to the final 16 in the state on Thursday.
Hailing from the Green Meadows Conference, both squads have put up stellar showings this season to get to this point.
“We’ve come into practice and had a few really good days, I’ve liked the energy and the focus,” Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek, who has led the Apaches to two GMC titles in seven seasons. “The girls come in and do exactly what they are asked to do. They’ve stayed relaxed and are just having fun and enjoying it.”
“After Thursday’s match we had fun on Friday, took it in and really enjoyed it,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin who has led the Aces to a 39-11 over the past two years said. “We also talked about how our community is there for us and has really acknowledged the hard work that they have put in because this doesn’t happen a lot of Hicksville.”
Fairview (24-2) comes into the Division III regional semifinal on an 18-game winning streak. Their only two losses of the season are to Liberty-Benton (23-3) in two-sets and St. Marys (16-10) in a three-set loss at the Kalida Pioneer tournament back on Sept. 10. The Eagles just downed the Roughriders in four sets in a Division II district final on Thursday.
The Apaches’ run through districts was one of dominance as they downed Swanton (22-3) in four in district semis and ran roughshod through Eastwood (19-6) in a 25-18, 25-9, 25-12 sweep of the Eagles in the district finals.
Their first regional opponent is Midwest Athletic Conference foe Coldwater (22-4), who just won a share of their fourth MAC title after going 8-1 in the loaded conference that sent six teams to districts and has three teams still remaining across Divisions III and IV.
The Cavaliers are led by three hitters that have over 200 kills on the season in senior Jenna Leugers (268), sophomore Spencer Etzler (260) and junior Madision Wendel (206). All of them are hitting at over a 30% rate on the season which means that they are good at making the defense work to keep the ball alive.
“One things I’ve picked up is they’re not going to give us a lot of free points. They’re going to make us earn everything we have so we are going to have to be disciplined in everything that we do,” Ciolek said. “We are going to have to take care of the serve receive to be able to have any kind of effective offense and they’ve got some good blockers as well so we are going to have to make sure our coverage is there.”
Defensively it’s Etzler who has proven to be a dual threat, leading the team with 349 digs, 155 more than that of Leugers. The Cavaliers have been led by a freshman setter in Mia Knapke who had 513 assists.
For Fairview it’s junior outside hitter Kelly Crites that leads the team in kills (440), kill percentage (50.3) and is second in hitting percentage (37.2). Senior Paige Ricica, the 2022 GMC player of the year, has formed a formidable duo with Crites racking up 310 kills, a 48.4 kill percentage and leads the team in hitting percentage at 37.8. After that, the offense takes a hit with freshman Aubrey Hammer coming in with 109 kills. Junior Haley Hammer has been one of the best setters in the area this season with her 841 assists ranking second in Crescent-News coverage area.
On the back end six players have at least 170 digs with Aubrey Hammer (231), Ricica (225), Haley Hammer (202), senior Zoe Appel (200), Crites (195) and senior Carrie Zeedyk all being apart of a stellar Apache defense that averaged 15.6 digs per set and has just 59 dig errors on the season.
“We are going to have to make some good reads defensively to put ourselves in a position to get the ball,” Ciolek said. “Defense is a mindset and in my opinion if you have the attitude, the mentality that you are gonna go get it then I think that plays a big part.”
Moving onto the Division IV tournament, Hicksville (21-4) will be looking to make their mark in their first regional appearance in school history as well.
The Aces got here with a dominating run through the district tournament at Defiance High School last. They swept county and GMC rival Ayersville in district semis and enacted revenge on their 2021 district finals loss to Hilltop with a sweep of the Cadets on Thursday.
The Aces finished 4-3 in the GMC with losses to Fairview, Tinora and Wayne Trace, all Division III opponents.
Their opponent is Northern 10 foe Carey (19-6) who finished fourth in the league with a 9-5 record but got to this point after a four-set upset of conference foe Mohawk (23-2). Mohawk won the Northern 10 this season and defeated the Blue Devils in four sets in both of their prior meetings on the season.
Offensively Carey is led by sophomore Parker Vackert’s 336 kills and stellar 41.4% hitting percentage. Junior Kelsey Bursby is second with 223 kills while four others in junior Rylee Row (127), junior Macy Hoepf (119), sophomore Payton Vackert (118) and senior Julia Brodman (103) have at least 100 kills.
Parker Vackert also lead the Blue Devils at the net with 60 blocks while junior Riley Brodman leads the way in the back with 458 digs. Junior Kelsey Bursby (279 digs), Row (253 digs) and Parker Vackert (204 digs) have also been crucial in the back. Payton Vackert also leads the team with 505 assists while Parker Vackert has racked up 505 of her own.
“Statistically, they lead us in almost every category, not by much but they do. And so that stood out as to why and what are they doing,” Lavin said. “They are definitely good blockers and so we talked about how we really have to focus on our hitting and our coverage for that and they have a lot of aces too so we have to be good with our serve receive.”
Hicksville also has seen 11.5 kills per set on the season and has a kill percentage of 34.7 in large part due to star senior Molly Crall who leads her team kills (393), kill percentage (43.7), hitting percentage (31.8), blocks (57) and digs (241).
Crall is a four-time first-team all-GMC player who is committed to play college volleyball at Division I Wisconsin-Green Bay next season. She has been the vocal leader of the team since her sophomore season and will play a big part in getting her team through a stage that the Aces have never been to in their history.
Their other two seniors have also been big for the Aces as Lynae Poling is second on the team with 161 kills and Lindsay Bergman is third with 141. Bergman has been a stellar server as well with a team-best 96.6 serve percentage. She’s second on the team with 32 blocks and third in digs with 222.
Freshman Delaney Johnson has taken the role of libero this season and has 222 digs, good for second on the team. Aubrie Baird has been the facilitator with 631 assists.
“I think if both teams are there on Thursday, it’s going to be a battle every set, It’s just going to come down to who is more consistent and recovering the ball.”
Both Fairview and Hicksville will play their semifinal games on Thursday. Hicksville will play at Elida High School at 6 p.m. while Fairview will travel to Lake High School and will play in the second of the two regional semifinals. The first is set to start at 6 p.m.
