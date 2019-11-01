Ottawa-Glandorf returned to the regional finals thanks to a convincing four-set victory over Galion in Division III regional action at Lake on Thursday while Miller City came up short in the Division IV regional semifinals at Elida against defending state champion Tiffin Calvert.
The No. 1 Titans (24-2) took down Galion (24-2) 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-8 to set up a monster matchup in Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final against No. 2 Liberty-Benton at Lake. The matchup is a rematch of last year’s D-III Kalida district final, which went to the Eagles in five sets.
Meanwhile, Miller City’s magical run came to an end at the Elida Fieldhouse with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 setback to No. 3 Tiffin Calvert (26-1). Abi Lammers led with five kills and 15 digs for the Wildcats (22-4) while Kayla Troyer had 23 digs.
The Wildcats saw their season end to the Senecas, which will take on No. 2 New Bremen in a regional championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
