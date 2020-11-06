MILLBURY -- After one four-set defeat of a top-two team in Division III, Tinora had the chance to make it a two-for-two night in Thursday’s D-III regional semifinal doubleheader.
However, the height of No. 2 Huron proved too much for the Rams to overcome as their tourney run came to a close with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-15. 25-21 setback at the hands of the Tigers.
Tinora’s season-ender came on the heels of Johnstown Northridge making the long drive from the Columbus area to Millbury pay off with a four-set triumph over undefeated No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.
In the late contest, Tinora (20-6) came out with intensity against a Huron squad with three players 6-0 or taller. The Rams took the first set against the No. 2 Tigers (22-2) in a hard-fought set. After Huron rallied from 6-2 down early to knot the opening set at seven apiece, Tinora rattled off five straight points to seize advantage, aided by kills from Tori Morlock and Lexi Wachtman and an ace from junior Quinn Horn.
The service line proved to be a weapon for the Rams in their regional opening set, recording six aces in the first set alone, including back-to-back aces from senior setter Tristen Norden to give the Rams their largest lead of any set at 19-12.
The Tigers got as close as 22-21 down the stretch on an ace from senior Alizia Lagando and a kill from 6-0 senior Sophie Lee but the veteran Rams countered at the net with a block from Horn and a combined block from Horn and Morlock before a kill from Morlock capped off a solid opener.
However, as the match wore on, unforced errors and the combination of Huron’s wingspans and athleticism proved to be too much to overcome.
The Tigers finished with two solo and 26 assisted blocks, eight from Lee, seven from Ohio University commit MaKenna Schafer and six from senior Claire Solberg.
“We knew they were gonna take us, they were gonna block us and they were going to attack,” said Tinora coach Bretta Hagerty. “We’d have to dig them and hope we could outlast it. We lost our attack when we hit a couple rotations and we struggled and that’s when they really got the majority of their points.
“The girls were very much aware of, certainly their height but not just that, their talent and skill level and ball control. It was important that we served aggressively and attacked the ball. We had some moments in there where we didn’t handle the serve.”
In the second set, Tinora appeared to be executing much of the same gameplan of the first with five straight points to turn a 7-7 tie to a 12-7 advantage on a block that followed four consecutive kills from Wachtman. The Tigers had a surge of their own in store with blocks from 6-2 senior Claire Solberg and senior Georgi Moody sparking a 7-0 run to put Huron up 14-12, aided by a pair of returns into the net by Tinora. A Brooklyn Reineke kill stopped the bleeding at seven straight but the Tigers never trailed for the rest of the second set to knot things up.
Lee helped seize control for the Tigers with four kills in the third set. The Huron middle hitter had a run of three kills in four points to create separation. Tinora got as close as 17-12 late in the set on a Morlock ill but it wasn’t enough to get over the edge in a 25-15 setback.
“We made them break a sweat,” noted Hagerty. “We made them work really hard and the cool thing is with my team, we never count ourselves out. We had really good leadership out there with Audrey Rittenhouse and Tori Morlock really directing things out there … That’s really important when you’re in those hot battles and those long rallies.
“We played at a really high level tonight … we scratched and clawed our way back out of that.”
With all the momentum, Huron seemed primed to close the door on Tinora’s season in convincing fashion, racing out to an 8-1 and 15-5 lead in the fourth set.
Even late in the set, a spike from Lee resulted in a Huron point and a 21-12 deficit but the Rams kept scrapping thanks to three kills from Wachtman and an ace from Norden. Suddenly, a double-digit hole had turned to a five-point gap. Even faced with match point at 24-19, Tinora continued to fight and a Wachtman kill and a tip for a kill by junior Makenna Reetz resulted in a 24-21 shot at a miraculous comeback.
Huron did have the final answer as Moody made a nifty play at the net to find open space for a kill and send the Tigers on to Saturday’s regional finals at 2 p.m.
The defeat marks the final contest for Ram seniors Morlock, Rittenhouse, Wachtman, Norden and Sara Stark. The quintet got a taste of the tournament as sophomores in the Rams’ 2018 unbeaten season that reached the D-III state tournament and three Green Meadows Conference championships.
“I feel like there’s so many things to be proud of,” said Hagerty. “Their tenacity, their commitment to team has gotten us through all of the craziness this season. Tonight, they all looked at each other and said no ma’am, not tonight. We’re going to fight right back.
“That’s not to say I’m looking for some kind of moral victory, anyone that knows me knows I’m not big on moral victories. I have to say, it was important that we show up and play at our level that we knew we can play at and we did that tonight. We just played some really good volleyball.”
Wachtman finished with 18 kills and nine digs to lead the Rams while Morlock had a stellar night with 13 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Rittenhouse was 10-10 serving with six digs while Norden recorded 14 digs, 17 assists and four aces with a 20-20 night on the service line.
Lee was the biggest threat offensively for Huron with 14 kills on 21-22 hitting while Solberg recorded nine, Moody seven and Schafer and Lagando with six apiece.
In the early contest, Ottawa-Glandorf had to rally early on from an 11-2 deficit in the second set following an opening-set win. However, the Vikings of Northridge countered with a 25-21 second-set victory, just the fifth set taken off the Titans all season long.
In the third, Northridge continued its upset run with a 14-8 lead and 25-19 triumph.
In the deciding set, the teams found themselves tied at 14-14 before Northridge took a lead it would not relinquish, thanks to three consecutive aces and two hitting errors by Ottawa-Glandorf to go up 19-14. The Titans got as close as 23-19 on a combined block from WBL Player of the Year Maddie White and Katie Kaufman but a tip on a Northridge spike was followed by a game-winning ace from Viking senior Amanda Townley to complete the win over No. 1.
Division III Regionals
At Lake
Johnstown Northridge def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Johnstown Northridge (24-2) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) - No statistics.
Huron def. Tinora, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Tinora (20-6) - Brooklyn Reineke 3 kills, 6 digs, 19 assists, 2 blocks; Emma Chaffins 16 digs, 36-39 serve receive; Makenna Reetz 2 kills, 2 blocks; Quinn Horn 4 kills, 11 digs, 9-13 serving, 2 aces; Tristen Norden 14 digs, 20-20 serving, 4 aces, 17 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 6 digs, 10-10 serving; Sara Stark 1 ace, 2 digs; Tori Morlock 13 kills, 16 digs, 10-12 serving, 3 aces, 17-17 serve receive; Lexi Wachtman 18 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Kjerstin Scott 3 digs.
Huron (22-2) - Alizia Lagando 6 kills, 21-24 hitting, 18-18 serving, 3 blocks, 13 digs; MaKenna Schafer 6 kills, 19-20 hitting, 7 blocks; Izzy Cozzie 20-22 hitting, 17-19 serving, 17 digs; Sophie Lee 21-22 hitting, 14 kills, 8 blocks; Georgi Moody 7 kills, 15-15 hitting, 4 blocks, 14 digs, 31 assists; Claire Solberg 9 kills, 24-25 hitting, 6 blocks; Rae Roldan 13-15 serving, 7 digs; Sofia Stefano 15-18 serving, 2 aces, 17 digs.
